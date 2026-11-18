Why Do Data Centers Get a Grid Discount That We Can’t?

One hour a year. According to NRG Energy, that is all the time a large Texas data center needs to spend off the grid to avoid $33.4 million in transmission costs, Reuters reported Tuesday. It powers down or runs backup generators during the hour it predicts will be the year’s busiest, and its share of the bill for poles and wires shrinks.

Somebody still pays for those poles and wires. Unfortunately, it looks like us.

The practice is called peak shaving, and it is perfectly legal. Grid costs are divided partly by how much power each customer uses during the moments of highest demand, according to Reuters. Grid operators do not announce those moments ahead of time, so data centers hire forecasters to predict them. A correct guess lowers next year’s capacity and transmission charges.

Families cannot play that game. Will Baker of Everyday Electric, which provides power services for homes, told Reuters that factories have energy managers and detailed usage data. “A household has none of those,” he said. Nobody in our kitchens is forecasting the grid’s busiest hour. We run the air conditioner because the house is hot.

The costs are not small. Rapid data center growth has already added $29.4 billion in power system costs across PJM Interconnection, the nation’s largest grid, according to PJM’s independent market monitor as cited by Reuters. In Virginia, a lawyer for the State Corporation Commission testified in July that residential customers paid 48 percent of the cost of a transmission project serving a data center, the largest share of any group.

Nationally, the trend points one way. The average residential electricity price will climb from about 17.2 cents per kilowatthour last year to 18.2 cents this year and 18.7 cents next year, according to the latest monthly forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Bailey Wells of Spring, Texas, told Reuters her summer bill neared $600, up from a previous high of about $500. “This was unprecedented for my household,” she said.

The Data Center Coalition told Reuters that when big users cut back at peak times, the grid needs fewer new power plants and transmission lines, which lowers costs for everyone. That only helps us if the savings flow back to households instead of staying on a tech company’s balance sheet.

This is where promises meet the bill. In March, President Trump hosted Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle and xAI at the White House to sign his Ratepayer Protection Pledge, a vow that data centers would not push household electricity prices higher. The pledge is voluntary, and Engadget reported there does not appear to be any penalty for breaking it. It also centers on new power plants and new grid upgrades. Peak shaving lets companies trim their share of the grid that already exists, a gap the pledge does not appear to close.

Congress may do what the pledge cannot. A permitting bill coauthored by Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island would order federal regulators to write rules within 90 days charging data centers for both new upgrades and their use of the existing network. The consulting firm Grid Strategies estimates those federal rules alone could raise $35 billion over 10 years.

Rising power bills became a campaign issue in Texas during this month’s midterms, according to Reuters. That pressure should not fade with the election. We can ask our state utility commissions one plain question: when a data center dodges its peak hour, whose bill absorbs the difference? Until regulators answer in writing, the cheapest hour on the grid will keep belonging to the biggest players, and the most expensive hours will keep belonging to us. Go beyond the headlines…

Over half rank Trump their least favorite president of the past 25 years: Poll

Deadly drug-resistant infections are surging in European hospitals

China and the U.S. are still the biggest polluters, but only China is doing better

The ‘recession indicators’ visible at your workplace

Creatures of Habit May Have Less Pain and Depression

Ozempic and Mounjaro may have a surprising effect on your brain

A Robot Just Built a Structure in Space All on Its Own – For The First Time Ever

Mental health app may help unemployed people find jobs, six-week trial suggests

Thousands march in Haiti in support of Salvadoran troops

As outages persist, Puerto Rico finds a way to help keep the lights on