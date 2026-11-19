The Obamacare purge underscores how many lost coverage because they were healthy

She broke no rules and still got flagged as a fraud. Her broker left her Social Security number off the form. Her income earned her a free plan. She stayed healthy and so ignored a letter from her insurer. In Washington’s eyes, that profile was suspect.

That is the uncomfortable math behind one of the largest coverage cancellations most of us never heard about. On Aug. 31, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) canceled about 315,000 Affordable Care Act enrollments covering more than 760,000 people, according to the agency’s own fact sheet. A second review of another 419,000 enrollments is still underway, KFF Health News reports.

In June, CMS flagged nearly 1.2 million enrollments carrying four warning signs, according to KFF Health News: a missing Social Security or immigration document number, a broker involved in the sign up, no monthly premium paid, and no claims or contact with the insurer. Insurers had to try at least two ways to reach each person. Anyone who didn’t respond within 30 days was dropped.

Some real fraud almost certainly exists among the 1.2 million. Unscrupulous brokers have enrolled people without their knowledge, and CMS has suspended some of them. “That is fraud, we believe,” CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz said in October. The agency expects to recover roughly $2.2 billion in subsidy payments.

But look again at that profile. Plenty of honest families qualify for plans with no monthly premium. Plenty of healthy adults file no claims all year. Plenty of us ignore mail from insurance companies. Brookings economist Matthew Fiedler warned that some legitimate enrollees will have no claims or will miss an insurer’s inquiry. Industry sources told the outlet CMS has already reinstated a small number of people whose coverage never should have ended.

How many more? Nobody can say. No official error rate has been published and CMS has not said whether everyone who lost coverage even knows it. The agency notes that fewer than 0.01 percent of those removed have asked to be reinstated. That figure cuts both ways. It could mean nearly everyone removed was a ghost, or that hundreds of thousands of real people still have no idea.

Senate Democrats led by Ron Wyden and Bernie Sanders wrote to 10 major insurers asking why they moved within weeks, if not days, to help the administration after turning down Democrats’ earlier requests for more enrollee outreach because of cost. In January, Democrats gain the committee gavels and subpoena power to dig deeper.

Why should those of us covered through work or Medicare care? Because what was built here is a template. A program gets labeled as riddled with fraud, loose filters sweep up the quiet and the healthy, and the burden of proof shifts to people who may never see the warning. That playbook could be pointed at any benefit we depend on. And when healthy people are pushed out of an insurance pool, the people who remain tend to be sicker and costlier to cover, which is the opposite of how coverage stays affordable.

Fighting fraud and protecting honest enrollees are not competing goals. A fair process does both, and it starts with CMS publishing its error rate. Until then, every one of us with a HealthCare.gov plan should log in and confirm our coverage is still active. In states using HealthCare.gov, Dec. 15 is the deadline to pick a plan that starts Jan. 1. Go beyond the headlines…

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