November 2, 2026

A Record Federal Presence at the Polls, and Why Counties Are Pushing Back

Tomorrow, outside some polling places, a federal employee in business casual clothes may be standing with a notepad. There will be no badge in sight and no agency logo. Under the Justice Department’s rules, that person may approach us once we walk out wearing our “I Voted” stickers.

That person could work for the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or the federal prison system. In a court filing last week, the Justice Department confirmed that employees from those agencies, plus one Customs and Border Protection employee, will serve as its Election Day monitors.

Sending monitors is nothing new. Since the 1960s, the department’s Civil Rights Division has sent observers to make sure no one is blocked from voting because of race. What’s new is the scale. According to CBS News, the department sent 289 monitors in the 2022 midterms. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has promised about 1,000 this time, and Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News there could be more, spread across every state.

The department says these monitors will be unarmed and cannot make arrests. It says they will only observe, take notes, and speak with voters outside after those voters have cast a ballot. It also says FBI and ICE agents will not be among them. That is a meaningful promise, and we should hold the department to it.

But promises are not the same as transparency. The department has declined to say where its monitors will go, and it told Newsweek it would release a list only on Election Day itself. Much of what we know surfaced only through a lawsuit the NAACP filed under the Freedom of Information Act.

Local officials have noticed. Election officials in Jefferson and Fayette counties in Kentucky told the department its monitors may not enter polling places, because state law gives them no such right, and Kentucky’s Republican secretary of state agreed the monitors will stand outside. Indiana officials said the same about Marion and Lake counties. In Arkansas, the Washington County Election Commission voted unanimously to keep monitors outside, according to the Fayetteville Flyer. This is less a partisan protest than local officials reading their own laws.

Why does this matter beyond a few counties? Because fear works even when nothing happens. A national UC San Diego survey of 5,016 adults, taken in early September, found that 40 percent of respondents thought it likely that federal immigration officers would be at polling places in their area. According to the same survey, only 49 percent of Americans expect the midterms to be free and fair.

When voters expect trouble, some stay home. A grandmother who is a citizen but whose grandson is not might decide that tomorrow is not worth the risk. No one has to be stopped for a vote to be lost.

So it helps to know the law. Federal law, 18 U.S.C. 592, makes it a crime for federal officials to send armed personnel to any place where an election is being held. Another, 18 U.S.C. 594, makes voter intimidation punishable by up to a year in prison, according to Votebeat. If anyone makes us uncomfortable at the polls, Jonathan Diaz of the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center advises reporting it to local election officials.

None of this should keep us home. The best answer to an unusual federal presence is an ordinary, overwhelming turnout. We do not need to talk to anyone after we vote. We just need to vote.

Democracy has always depended on people showing up anyway. Tomorrow, it depends on us. Go beyond the headlines…

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