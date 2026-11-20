Trump Labor Department Makes It Easier to Treat Workers as Contractors

The aide who helps an elderly father out of bed each morning. The driver who leaves a box on the porch. The trucker hauling Thanksgiving groceries across three states. On Thursday, the Labor Department made it easier for the companies behind all three jobs to stop calling those workers employees.

The new rule, unveiled by Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling, decides who counts as an employee under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act and a federal farmworker protection law. It throws out the Biden administration’s test, which weighed six factors equally, and replaces it with one that leans mainly on two: how much control workers have over their jobs, and whether they can earn a profit or take a loss through their own initiative or investment, according to Transport Topics.

Which side of that line a worker lands on matters more than it sounds. Employees are guaranteed the federal minimum wage and overtime. Contractors are not. Contractors also get no job protected family leave under federal law, and they pay the full Social Security and Medicare tax themselves. Employees can cost businesses up to 30 percent more, according to surveys cited by Reuters. That gap is the whole incentive.

This is not a niche group. About 11.9 million people worked as independent contractors in their main job in July 2023, roughly 7.4 percent of everyone employed, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Reuters reports that trucking, healthcare, retail sales and app-based delivery and ride companies lean heavily on contractors. When the department proposed this rule in February, it estimated the number of contractors could grow by as much as 750,000, mostly new workers rather than reclassified ones, according to Bloomberg Law.

This is real money. A truck driver treated as a contractor loses between $12,938 and $21,533 a year in pay and benefits compared with an employee doing the same job, according to the Economic Policy Institute. For home health and personal care aides, the loss runs from $7,229 to $10,247 a year. Those are the workers who look after our aging parents.

The administration calls this clarity after years of confusion, and Sonderling said it is more important than ever for labor rules to keep pace. The American Trucking Associations says the rule protects 350,000 truckers who choose to run their own operations. For some owner operators, that independence is real.

But the rest of us pay for the gap too. When workers are misclassified, programs such as unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation can lose up to roughly 30 percent of the revenue they would collect per worker, according to EPI. That shortfall lands on taxpayers and on honest employers. The National Employment Law Project said the proposal amounted to “siding with major corporations and stacking the deck against working people.”

This is also the third version of the rule in about six years. The first Trump administration wrote a similar standard in January 2021, the Biden administration replaced it in 2024, and now it flips back. Every swing leaves workers unsure of their rights and businesses unsure of their risk.

The rule takes effect in January, 60 days after formal publication, according to Reuters. That is when a Democratic Congress arrives, but any bill to undo the rule would still need the president’s signature. The likelier checks are the courts and states such as California that apply stricter tests of their own.

Whether the woman caring for our mother gets overtime should not depend on which party ran the Labor Department last. We deserve one stable answer, written into law, and we should ask our representatives where they stand before January arrives. Go beyond the headlines…

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