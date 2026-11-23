Trump Orders Federal Contractors to Clear Congressional Requests With the White House

When a congressional investigator calls a company that processes Medicare claims or services student loans, that company now has to make another call first. It has to call the White House.

That is the effect of an executive order President Trump signed late Friday, Nov. 20. Titled “Protecting the Executive’s Privileges and Enhancing Efficiencies in Federal Contracting,” it requires every federal contractor and subcontractor to notify the White House and its contracting agency of any pending or future request from Congress about its government work. Contractors must also follow White House instructions to withhold anything the administration decides is covered by executive privilege. Companies that refuse risk losing their contracts or being suspended from future federal work, according to Fox News.

The timing tells the story. Democrats take control of the House and Senate in January, along with the committee gavels and subpoena power that come with them. Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, has already sent document preservation letters to 12 current and former administration officials and relatives, including Vice President JD Vance and two of the president’s sons, according to Fox News. Democrats say they want to examine alleged self-dealing tied to the Trump family’s businesses and the companies working with this administration.

Garcia’s response to the order was blunt. He said it appears Trump “has something to hide,” according to the Associated Press.

The White House sees it differently. The order says agencies will stop sharing sensitive information with contractors if those communications cannot be kept confidential, and it accuses unnamed congressional leaders of harassing private companies. White House counsel Will Scharf has argued that Congress must show a legitimate legislative purpose before it investigates, a standard the Supreme Court has recognized. Those are real legal principles, and presidents of both parties have guarded them.

But this order goes further than guarding a principle. It deputizes private companies as gatekeepers for the president and hangs their revenue over their heads.

And the revenue is enormous. The federal government committed about $793 billion to contracts in fiscal year 2025, according to the Government Accountability Office. That is our money. It pays the firms that build our warships, write the software behind federal benefits and run the call centers we dial when a payment goes missing. When those companies overcharge, cut corners or trade favors, congressional oversight is often how we find out.

The order works like a toll booth on the road between Congress and the truth. Every request now passes through the White House first, and the administration alone decides what counts as privileged. A company weighing a lucrative contract against a congressional letter does not need a lawyer to read that math.

There is a deeper problem for all of us. Oversight is not a partisan sport. Republicans used it against the Obama administration and Democrats used it against the first Trump term. Whoever holds the majority, the power to follow taxpayer dollars into private hands belongs to Congress, and through Congress, to us. An order that lets any president screen what contractors tell lawmakers will outlast this administration. The next president, from either party, inherits the same toll booth.

Courts will likely decide how much of this survives. Executive privilege has limits, and judges have ruled before that it does not cover everything a president wants hidden. But lawsuits take months, and January is weeks away. In the meantime, contractors will learn the lesson the order is built to teach. Cooperation with Congress carries a price.

We should ask a simple question of any official who signs an order like this. If the contracts are clean, why does the paperwork need a chaperone? Go beyond the headlines…

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