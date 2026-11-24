Pregnant Workers Lost First. Our Elections Could Be Next.

On Dec. 23, 2022, more than half the House never set foot on the chamber floor for one of the biggest votes of the year. According to the Congressional Record, 226 members voted by proxy, a pandemic rule that let a colleague cast their ballot for them. The $1.7 trillion spending bill passed 225 to 201, according to EEW Magazine, and tucked inside it were laws most of us now treat as settled.

Last Friday, the full Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals decided those absent members did not count. In a nine to eight ruling, the court found the House lacked the quorum the Constitution requires. “‘Proxy presence’ does not count,” Judge Cory Wilson wrote for the majority.

The first casualty is the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which requires employers with at least 15 workers to make reasonable accommodations for pregnancy. The ruling bars federal enforcement of that law against the State of Texas as an employer. A pregnant woman at a Texas state agency who needs a stool at her post, extra bathroom breaks or time off for a prenatal visit can no longer count on Washington to back her up.

It would be easy to file this under Texas news. That would be a mistake.

The decision is now binding precedent in every federal courtroom in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Employment attorneys analyzing the ruling expect stalled challenges from private employers in that circuit to follow the same logic, and they warn that employers in other states could make the same argument. Our coworkers, sisters and daughters are leaning on this law. The EEOC received 2,729 charges under it in fiscal year 2024, according to agency data cited by the law firm Ogletree Deakins. More than 30 states and cities have their own pregnancy accommodation laws, according to the EEOC. Everywhere else, the federal law is the backstop.

The bigger worry is what else rode on that same vote. The package contained the Electoral Count Reform Act, which Congress wrote after January 6 to make clear the vice president plays only a ceremonial role in certifying a presidential election. It carried SECURE 2.0, which raised the age for required retirement account withdrawals to 73, according to Regions Bank. It also held the PUMP Act for nursing mothers who need to pump at work. Veterans benefits, payments to 9/11 families and the TikTok ban on government devices are all in jeopardy too, according to CNN.

The court insists its judgment is narrow, covering one law and one state. Texas told the judges a win would touch only one law from the proxy era. But the reasoning does not stop where the judgment does. If the House had no quorum that December day, it had no quorum for any of it, a point the dissent pressed. The ruling hands a ready argument to anyone who dislikes a provision in that bill, and the next presidential election is less than two years away.

Advocates expect the case to land at the Supreme Court. That leaves protections for our jobs, our retirements and our votes riding on a dispute over attendance rules.

There is a simpler path. Congress can pass these laws again with members physically in the room, as the employment attorneys note. Democrats take control of both chambers in January, and pregnancy protections, retirement rules and a clear process for counting electoral votes all began as bipartisan measures. A revote would still need President Trump’s signature, which makes his answer the one worth watching.

We should not let a fight over a pandemic voting rule quietly unravel protections we were told were permanent. A law that took a decade to pass deserves better than a footnote about who showed up that day. Go beyond the headlines…

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