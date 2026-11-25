What the Next Round of Tariffs Means for Our Cars, Phones and Groceries

We sent a message this month about prices. It looks like the White House didn’t get it.

According to Reuters, the Trump administration is about to roll out new import taxes on 16 trading partners, including China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, India, Vietnam and Taiwan. The Wall Street Journal reported it could happen this week, just as families sit down for Thanksgiving. Few people will notice. Most of us will pay.

This round has a backstory. The Supreme Court struck down the president’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs in February. Instead of accepting that, the administration opened investigations under a different law, Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. One already produced tariffs of 10 or 12.5 percent on imports from 60 economies, in force since July 24, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. The new duties, aimed at what the administration calls excess industrial capacity, would stack on top of those, Reuters reported.

The trade office’s own notice from March names the industries in its sights, and several land squarely in our household budgets.

Cars come first. The notice singles out automobiles and auto parts, top exports for Japan, South Korea and Germany. Reuters reported the White House is expected to honor 15 percent caps negotiated with the EU, Japan and South Korea, but a cap is a ceiling we pay toward, not a discount.

Electronics follow. Phones, laptops, televisions and the chips inside them flow heavily from Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia and China, and every one of them is on the target list.

Then there is food. The notice’s list of targeted sectors includes processed food and beverages. No product lists are public yet, so no one can say which items on our grocery shelves will be swept in. But the door is open.

The same list names cement, glass, paper and plastics, the stuff of home repairs and nearly every package on our porches. Solar panels and batteries appear too, which matters for anyone pricing home energy or an electric car. Steel and aluminum are expected to be left out only because they already face separate tariffs, according to the Fiscal Times.

How much will this cost? Ryan Majerus, a former senior Commerce Department trade official, told Reuters the administration could propose rates of 15 to 25 percent. The average tariff rate now sits at about 12 percent, and Erica York of the Tax Foundation expects the new levies to push it back toward the level above 14 percent it held before the court ruling. The Budget Lab at Yale already estimates that current tariffs cost the average household about $1,100 a year. That estimate predates this round.

Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said the country will no longer “sacrifice its industrial base.” China calls the plan political maneuvering. Those arguments deserve a hearing. But the bill does not land in Beijing or Brussels. Importers pay tariffs at our border, and most economists agree much of that cost reaches consumers.

Polling backs this up. A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken after the midterms found 62 percent of respondents support efforts to repeal the tariffs. Democrats take control of both chambers in January, yet Section 301 places this power with the trade office, not Congress, and that law has held up in court before.

The question for all of us is simple. If the highest court said one set of tariffs went too far, and voters said prices were too high, should a holiday week announcement bring those costs back through a side door? We deserve that debate before the receipts arrive, not after. Go beyond the headlines…

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