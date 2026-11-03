November 3, 2026

Who Gets to Decide What An ‘Honest Win’ Means?

Sometime after the first polls close at 6 p.m. Eastern tonight, the map will fill with red and blue, then stall. Counties in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin will still be opening mail envelopes they were barred from touching until this morning. California will keep accepting ballots postmarked today for another week. Arizona will be matching signatures. None of that is a scandal. It is how counting works, and our patience this week may matter more than any single race.

The loudest voice in that waiting room has already set his terms. Asked a week ago whether he would respect the results no matter what, President Trump answered, “I will if they’re honest elections, yeah,” according to video of the exchange. He told NBC News something similar in February, adding that otherwise “something else has to happen.” Then on Monday, standing at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, he sounded resigned, saying Republicans “gave this a very strong shot.”

A president bracing for losses while keeping the power to decide what counts as honest explains why so few of us expect a graceful response. Just 28 percent of adults are confident Trump would accept the results if Republicans lose, according to a Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos poll conducted Oct. 9 through 13. Even among Republicans, 36 percent lack that confidence, the same poll found.

The doubt has been cultivated for months. Nearly 600 prominent right-wing accounts, podcasts and outlets have published more than 7,000 statements questioning this election’s integrity, according to a Washington Post analysis. Trump himself has made nearly 300 such statements during his second term, the analysis found. He has promised $1 million to anyone whose fraud report leads to an arrest and conviction, and his Justice Department sued to block certification of Alaska’s Senate race if the Republican incumbent loses. A judge tossed that case, and the department is appealing.

A slow count becomes dangerous for a simple reason. In 2020, Election Day votes that leaned Republican were reported first, while mail ballots that leaned Democratic were added later, and those shifting leads fed many of that year’s conspiracy theories. Nothing about that shift was suspicious, and nothing about a similar one will be now. CBS News did not project Arizona’s presidential winner that year until Nov. 12, nine days after the polls closed.

David Becker, who leads the Center for Election Innovation and Research, told CBS News that election officials have never finished counting on election night. He also offered a handy rule: “the winners do not complain about the process.”

To be fair, nearly all of us want honest elections, and Republicans argue that tighter scrutiny, from voter ID to federal monitors, keeps elections clean. Faith in the machinery is fairly solid. About 65 percent of adults are confident midterm votes will be counted accurately, according to the same Post, ABC and Ipsos poll. The real question is who gets to define honest. When that definition depends on who wins, it stops being a standard and becomes a veto.

That matters beyond tonight’s scoreboard. A Congress questioned from day one will struggle to deliver what we need, from bringing down prices to overseeing a war with Iran.

So our job this week is plain and a little boring. Let clerks open envelopes and check signatures. Treat a lead at midnight as a snapshot rather than a verdict. A count that takes days is not proof of theft. It is proof that someone is checking. Honest elections are not the ones our side wins. They are the ones where every legal ballot gets counted, including the ones counted last. Go beyond the headlines…

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