November 4, 2026

States Are Racing to Cut Property Taxes. Police, Fire and Libraries Could Pay the Price.

While most of us stayed up past midnight watching control of Congress change hands, Florida voters made a quieter choice that may shape more ordinary days than any Senate seat. They voted to shrink the pot of money that pays for their deputies, firefighters, libraries and parks, and they wrote it into the state constitution.

Amendment 3 passed with 62 percent of the vote, just above the 60 percent it needed, according to CBS12. It raises the homestead exemption on property taxes that do not fund schools from $50,000 to $150,000 next year, then to $250,000 in 2028. It also cuts the yearly cap on assessment increases for rentals, second homes and businesses from 10 percent to 5 percent.

For homeowners, the relief is real. Average savings by 2028 will reach about $700 a year in Sarasota County and about $1,400 in DeSoto County, according to Suncoast Searchlight. With insurance and grocery bills squeezing families, a supermajority saying yes is no mystery. Supporters, including Governor Ron DeSantis and Governor-elect Byron Donalds, argue that local governments grew comfortable on soaring home values and that public safety money is protected.

The money still has to come from somewhere, or the services have to go. State economists estimate the measure will cut nearly $12 billion a year from local governments once fully in place, according to PolitiFact. In 176 of Florida’s 276 cities, spending on police, fire and emergency medical services already exceeds every dollar of property tax collected, according to a Florida League of Cities analysis.

That is why the people who run toward danger fought this hardest. The Florida Sheriffs Association, the state Fraternal Order of Police, Florida Professional Firefighters and the Florida Fire Chiefs Association all opposed it, according to News4JAX. A judge ruled in August that the ballot summary was misleading because the amendment did not actually guarantee funding for police or fire. Sarasota County Commissioner Tom Knight told Suncoast Searchlight, “I’m certain we won’t be filling positions.”

There is a second catch. Renters get none of the savings, according to Newsweek, and critics warn they could end up paying anyway if cities lean on new fees or other taxes. In a state with no income tax, the likely replacements are fees and sales taxes, which tend to weigh most heavily on lower income households.

None of this stays in Florida. Voters in seven states faced 13 statewide property tax measures this year, according to Ballotpedia. Tennessee voters banned any state property tax with about two thirds of the vote, according to NBC News results, and North Carolina approved limits on local tax increases, Fortune reported. In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has called for eliminating school property taxes entirely, according to Pew. In Ohio, organizers who want to abolish the tax are aiming for the 2027 ballot, even though it raises roughly $24 billion a year for local services, according to a coalition of local groups cited by the Ohio Municipal League.

The appeal is easy to understand. Home values have outrun paychecks, and a tax bill that climbs every year while nothing else improves feels unfair. But property taxes supply about 70 percent of local government revenue, according to Billy Hamilton, deputy chancellor emeritus at Texas A&M University. They pay for the ambulance that arrives, the streetlight that works and the library that stays open on Saturday.

Tuesday’s results told Washington that we are tired of paying more for less. Florida just showed what happens when that frustration gets poured into one ballot line with no plan for the bill. Before our own states offer us the same deal, we deserve a straight answer to a simple question. When the tax bill shrinks, who answers the 911 call? Go beyond the headlines…

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