November 5, 2026

Trump’s Arch Nears Final Approval, but a Judge and a New Congress Can Still Stop It

Voters handed Congress to Democrats on Tuesday. On Thursday afternoon, a federal planning panel led by a Trump appointee is expected to hand President Trump the approval he wants to start digging a 250-foot arch across the Potomac from the Lincoln Memorial.

The timing looks deliberate. The Justice Department told a federal judge that construction “could commence as early as” Thursday, according to NPR, and on Wednesday night the government said a Maryland contractor may be preparing for the job. Two days after a landslide, the president is racing to break ground before the new Congress can stop him.

This matters to all of us, starting with our wallets. The White House has never released a cost, though some estimates top $100 million, according to PBS NewsHour. An administration spending plan reserves $15 million in National Endowment for the Humanities money for the arch, according to CBS News. House Democrats wrote in April that the same agency had yet to send $65 million Congress approved for state humanities councils. When a reporter asked who the arch was for, Trump answered with one word, according to CBS: “Me.”

It matters because of where it would stand. Nearly 430,000 service members, veterans and family members are buried at Arlington National Cemetery, beside the site. Veteran Michael Lemmon, who is suing, wrote that being buried “in the shadow of what I believe to be a personal vanity project” disturbs him deeply. A complaint from Virginia and Washington, D.C., warns that cranes reaching 320 feet could disrupt the already complex airspace around Reagan National Airport.

Most of all, it matters because of who gets to decide. Monuments on federal land in Washington generally need approval from Congress. The administration instead leans on a century-old authorization for two columns that were never built, NPR reports. A Congressional Research Service report found no previous president had ever sought to build a triumphal arch in Washington, according to Rep. Steve Cohen. If one president can skip our representatives for a monument this size, the next can skip them for something bigger. Even Republican Sen. Susan Collins has said, through a spokesperson, that the arch should go through Congress.

So what can still stop it? First, the courts. Judge Tanya Chutkan has combined lawsuits from veterans, Virginia and the District, and at a hearing last week she asked the government, “What is the rush?” according to The Washington Post. She has ordered officials to notify her within an hour of any approval.

Second, the calendar. The first six to eight months of work would be excavation and foundations, with nothing rising above ground before May 2027 at the earliest, according to Reuters. A new Congress arrives in January holding the power of the purse, and a ban on arch spending written into must pass funding bills would be far harder to veto. In September, Rep. Chellie Pingree warned the administration was betting Congress “will do nothing to stop it.”

Third, us. More than 100,000 people have already filed written comments opposing the arch, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation. We can call our representatives and senators this week, Republicans included, and ask three things: back the lawsuits, demand the full cost and donor list, and refuse to fund a single foundation.

This week’s vote channeled our frustration with high prices, the Iran war and government corruption. A monument raised with our money, over our objections and around our Congress speaks to all three. A landslide only means something if it reaches Memorial Circle. Go beyond the headlines…

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