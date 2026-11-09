November 9, 2026

Trump’s Order to Investigate Democrats Is Really Aimed at Congress’s Power to Check Him

Four days. That is how long it took for the results of our midterm election to be recast as a crime scene.

On Saturday, President Trump took to Truth Social and accused Democrats who have promised to investigate his administration of “extortion at the highest level.” Then, by social media post, he announced he was ordering the Justice Department to look into what he called a criminal act. The imprisonment, he wrote, should be against these “EXTORTIONISTS.”

On Sunday, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal lawyer, went on CNN and was asked plainly whether lawmakers could be investigated. “It depends on what’s said,” he answered, according to Newsweek. He named no federal statute. He confirmed no open case. He also said he would be “very worried” if he sat on the incoming House Oversight Committee, according to Newsmax.

So what exactly did Democrats say? Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan told a University of Chicago audience on Oct. 13 that she wanted young people to think twice before working for this administration, according to Newsweek. Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the likely next chair of House Oversight, told incoming chief of staff Stephen Miller to “lawyer up.” Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland called the agency a “Department of Injustice.”

Sharp words, yes. But tough talk about subpoenas and hearings is routine whenever power shifts in Congress. It is called oversight, and it is the job we just hired these people to do.

We have seen this play before. Federal prosecutors went after Slotkin and five other Democratic lawmakers over a 90-second video reminding service members they must refuse illegal orders. On Feb. 10, a federal grand jury in Washington refused to indict them, according to the Associated Press. Prosecutors only need to show probable cause, a relatively low bar, as The Washington Post noted at the time. Ordinary citizens looked at the evidence anyway and said no.

That should have ended it. Instead, the same playbook is back, aimed at a much bigger target: the voters.

This reaches past Washington. Democrats won both chambers largely on frustration over the cost of living and gas prices. When the new Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3, incoming committee chairs gain subpoena power. That power is how we learn how tariffs are hitting our grocery bills, what the Iran war is really costing us, and which private companies tied to this administration are cashing in. If the people holding that power can be threatened with prison for using it, every one of those questions goes unanswered.

The Constitution anticipated this moment. Its Speech or Debate Clause shields members of Congress from being questioned elsewhere for their legislative work, so that no president can jail the people checking him. A Justice Department that treats oversight as extortion is not defending the law. It is defending one man from it.

In fairness, Blanche said he welcomes oversight and that critics have free speech, according to Newsweek. Trump argues Democrats are threatening officials, Republican donors and young conservatives. If any lawmaker crosses into a real threat, that deserves an answer. But the answer is evidence presented in court, not a presidential post ordering prosecutors to get moving.

We are a country that just voted, loudly, for a check on power. The question now is whether a ballot still counts once the president dislikes the result. A grand jury of regular people already answered that once. In the eight weeks before the gavels change hands, we may have to answer it again, with our calls to Congress, our attention and our refusal to look away. Go beyond the headlines…

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