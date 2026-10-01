October 1, 2026

Charity Is Rising as SNAP Retreats. The Math Doesn’t Work.

Fifteen million dollars were donated to the nation’s food banks on Wednesday. By midnight, Washington had handed every state a new bill for feeding their hungry.

The donation came from Walmart, which announced a $15 million grant to Feeding America to help food banks rescue, store and deliver more groceries, according to the company press release. Feeding America expects the grant to help its network save 500 million pounds of food over the next 18 months. That is real help. Walmart and Sam’s Club already donated 769 million pounds of food in the U.S. last fiscal year, making them the network’s largest food donor, according to Axios.

Then the calendar flipped to October 1. Starting today, the federal government covers only 25 percent of the cost of running SNAP, down from the 50 percent it paid for decades, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts. States pick up the rest. Maryland alone expects to spend about $58 million more each year just to administer the program. Beginning in October 2027, states with high error rates must also pay up to 15 percent of the benefits themselves. One study cited by Pew estimates that states’ combined SNAP costs could reach $15 billion a year once everything phases in.

No corporate check closes a gap that size.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed by President Trump in July 2025, extended SNAP work requirements to adults up to age 64 and to parents of children 14 and older. It also ended exemptions for veterans, people experiencing homelessness and young adults aging out of foster care, according to the Congressional Budget Office. CBO projected those rules alone would shrink the program by roughly 2.4 million people in an average month. Enrollment has fallen even faster. SNAP rolls dropped from 42.2 million people in May 2025 to 36.6 million in May 2026, according to preliminary USDA data.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has celebrated the drop, crediting fraud crackdowns, work rules and the removal of ineligible immigrants. She describes it as protecting both struggling families and the taxpayers who fund the program. Stopping fraud matters to all of us. But she has not said how many of those millions were scammers and how many were eligible families who lost aid over paperwork.

The same law also eliminated SNAP Ed, which sent more than $520 million a year to groups that often partnered with food banks, according to Pew. Walmart’s gift equals less than 3 percent of that one lost program for a single year. In Pennsylvania, SNAP provides nine meals for every one the state’s food bank network supplies, according to state figures cited by Pew. Charity was never built to carry that load.

Families already feel it. Nearly half of adults who recently relied on food aid or went hungry have delayed paying bills to afford groceries, according to Feeding America’s new Elevating Voices report.

We may soon lose sight of how deep this goes. USDA ended its annual Household Food Security Report in September 2025, calling it redundant and politicized, according to the department’s own announcement. Now the best national count comes from a charity. Feeding America estimates nearly 48 million people face food insecurity, including 1 in 5 children.

The ripples reach well beyond the pantry line. In New Mexico, $1.2 billion in SNAP benefits generates $1.8 billion in economic activity and supports nearly 18,000 jobs, according to state estimates cited by Pew. When shoppers lose benefits, local grocers, truckers and farmers lose customers too.

Five weeks before the midterms, governors and legislators face a choice: backfill the federal retreat or pass the cuts down to families. We should ask every candidate on our ballot which one they will choose.

Generosity like Walmart’s is what we do when the system springs a leak. It was never meant to be the system. Go beyond the headlines…

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