October 12, 2026

The Clock Ran Out on the Tariff Promise

For a century, a factory in Zeeland, Michigan, built the grandfather clocks that is one of our country’s most iconic symbols. Last year, Howard Miller stopped making the clock for good. Already squeezed as fewer people bought the ornate timepiece, the company depended on glass and parts from overseas. Then tariffs hit. It closed its plant and laid off nearly 200 workers, according to the Associated Press.

Nelson Vandermeer, 62, was one of them. He had voted Republican for decades but feared President Trump’s tariffs would hurt the very workers they claimed to protect. When his design job vanished, he told the AP, “So much for bringing jobs back.” Next month, he plans to vote straight Democrat.

He’s not the only one. In Burlington, Iowa, Tracy Chew lost her job at the Case backhoe plant in April, and her daughter, her husband and her daughter’s husband soon followed. Case announced the closing before the tariffs, the AP notes, but Chew still feels let down by a president she once backed. Winnebago cut 200 jobs after its import costs for aluminum, steel and electronics climbed by tens of millions of dollars. In Wichita, fan maker Vornado laid off more than 70 factory workers, blaming pricier imported parts.

The numbers are more mixed than either side admits. Factories added 9,000 jobs in September and are up 72,000 since a low point last December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Yet the sector still employs fewer people than when Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, the AP reports. The whole economy added just 29,000 jobs last month, according to the BLS. Michigan alone has lost 8,300 manufacturing jobs on net since the Liberation Day tariffs, according to PBS NewsHour.

The White House sees it differently. Spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told the AP that a factory boom is underway, pointing to rising output and more work building new plants that will hire later. Maybe so. But a worker who lost a paycheck this spring cannot cover a mortgage with a promise about factories that may open years from now.

Patience is wearing thin. Only about 3 in 10 adults approve of Trump’s handling of trade negotiations, down from 4 in 10 in March, according to a September poll by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The damage travels well beyond the factory floor. Bombardier, the Canadian jet maker Trump has threatened to ban from U.S. sales, buys parts from 2,800 companies in 47 states and employs more than 1,000 people in Kansas, according to the AP. In Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, cutbacks at a pet food plant led a nearby can maker to trim jobs too, according to the local union. Our trading partners are hitting back as well. Canada slapped 50 percent tariffs on American motorcycles in September, according to PBS NewsHour, landing squarely on the Harley Davidson plant in York County, Pennsylvania.

Not every worker is switching sides. Some still like tariffs and fault Trump only for raising and lowering them so often that businesses could not plan. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss cautions that factory troubles may not translate into Democratic wins.

Still, the lesson is hard to miss. Tariffs are taxes on imports, and we end up paying them twice: once at the checkout counter and again when the plant down the road cuts a shift. A policy sold as protection for working families has left many of them exposed.

On Nov. 3, we get our say. Nobody is debating whether we want American factories to thrive. We all do. The real question is whether the plan we were sold is delivering. For Nelson Vandermeer, the clock has already answered. Go beyond the headlines…

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