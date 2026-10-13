October 13, 2026

Since When Is Registering to Vote a Red Flag?

The letter gave Anthony Nel 30 days to prove he was an American.

Nel, a voter in Denton County, Texas, had been flagged as a noncitizen by a federal database, according to Courthouse News Service. His passport had expired. By the time he renewed it two months later, his registration was gone. He got it back eventually, then joined three other citizens in a Common Cause lawsuit against the federal program behind that letter.

On Friday, they won. U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan struck down the Justice Department’s nationwide voter roll program in a 78-page ruling, according to Reuters. Her bottom line was blunt: the policy was the federal government’s attempt to decide who gets to vote.

The Justice Department has demanded voter rolls from 49 states and Washington, D.C. Those files hold our names, birthdates, home addresses, driver’s license numbers and Social Security numbers. The department runs that data through SAVE, a Homeland Security system built to check eligibility for public benefits, then tells states whom to remove. At least 18 states have fully cooperated.

But the tool keeps getting people wrong. In Denton County, 12 of 84 voters flagged as noncitizens proved they were citizens, an error rate of at least 14 percent, according to a joint investigation by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune. Across the Texas counties that reported back, more than 5 percent of flagged voters turned out to be citizens. Naturalized Americans take the hardest hit, because the system often misses the moment they became citizens.

Meanwhile, the threat being chased barely exists. Seven states with about 35 million registered voters ran their rolls through SAVE and flagged roughly 4,200 people, or about 0.01 percent, according to ProPublica and the Tribune. That tiny count even includes citizens flagged by mistake.

The judge also called out an argument that should trouble all of us, whatever our party. Government lawyers suggested that anyone who registers to vote becomes the subject of a fraud investigation simply by registering, according to Democracy Docket. That turns the most basic act of citizenship into a red flag.

The administration frames all this as keeping ineligible voters off the rolls, and that is a fair goal. But states already do that work, and the ruling leaves them free to keep doing it. The Justice Department says it is reviewing the decision. Courts keep landing in the same place: at least 25 federal district courts had already tossed the department’s lawsuits to force states to hand over voter data, according to Democracy Docket.

So what changes for us right now? Less than we might hope. Federal law bars systematic voter roll purges in the 90 days before a federal election, according to Reuters, so this ruling mostly shapes what happens after Nov. 3. The fight is far from over, either. In September, the Supreme Court paused an earlier Sooknanan order that blocked the expanded SAVE system, a sign the justices may get the final word.

The stakes outlive this election. For millions of us, personal data already sits in federal hands, shared across agencies in ways a judge just called unlawful. If this ruling falls on appeal, the next purge list could arrive long before we pick our next president.

So check your registration with your county elections office this week, and keep proof of citizenship where you can find it. Anthony Nel did nothing wrong and still had to fight to stay a voter. The next letter could carry any of our names. Go beyond the headlines…

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