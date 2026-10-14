October 14, 2026

ICE Is Relabeling Kids as “Unaccompanied” to Split Families

An 11-year-old boy spent part of an August night waiting on the side of a road outside the airport in Barcelona, Venezuela. His mother wasn’t there because nobody in the U.S. government had told her what day, or what time, her son would land. The road that led him there started months earlier in an El Paso driveway.

According to a Mother Jones investigation, the boy, whom reporters called Andrés, was arrested alongside his father in April. Around midnight, ICE officers pulled him away, promising the two would stay in touch. About five days passed before his father learned where he was. ICE had labeled Andrés an “unaccompanied” minor and sent him to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, the federal program built for children who cross the border alone. He landed in foster care with strangers, and caseworkers told his family he was screaming for his parents at night. He was never unaccompanied. The government made him that way.

He isn’t the only one. Mother Jones found children taken after a parent’s arrest, after being caught near someone else’s arrest, even after wandering off to find a bathroom. One Texas teen with an intellectual disability spent 48 days in federal care while his mother pleaded for his release.

The numbers show how fast this shifted. Under Obama and during Trump’s first term, children picked up inside the country made up between 3 and 5 percent of referrals to the refugee office, according to Jonathan White, who ran the program in 2017. From July 2025 through May 2026, that share climbed to about 20 percent, according to a source familiar with federal data cited by Mother Jones. The average stay in custody grew from about one month under Biden to roughly six months now, according to the agency’s own figures.

Meanwhile, the road home keeps narrowing. New sponsor rules demand more documents and in person appointments, and ICE has arrested relatives who show up to complete them. Andrés’s stepmother couldn’t qualify. In the end, a federal judge ruled that with no parent available in the country, the boy now counted as unaccompanied. The separation justified itself.

The administration’s answer is flat denial. A DHS spokesperson told Mother Jones, “ICE does not separate families.” The refugee office says tougher vetting protects kids from abusive sponsors approved under Biden. Child safety matters. But careful vetting doesn’t explain why a boy arrested beside his own father needed a sponsor at all.

This reaches far beyond the kids inside shelters. Researchers at the Brookings Institution estimate that roughly 205,000 children, including 145,000 U.S. citizens, likely experienced a parent’s immigration detention during Trump’s second term through early April. More than 22,000 citizen children saw every parent they lived with detained, according to the same estimate. Those are our neighbors’ kids, our children’s classmates, the kids sitting in the next pew on Sunday.

We already had this argument. The 2018 zero tolerance policy drew condemnation from both parties, and a federal court ruled it illegal. What’s different now is the quiet. There’s no single policy to sue over and no viral photos from the border, just a label applied one child at a time.

That should upset all of us, whatever we believe about immigration. When a government can declare a child parentless with paperwork, the word family means only what officials say it means. Twenty days before the midterms, we get to decide whether that’s acceptable. A boy waiting on a dark roadside deserves an answer. Go beyond the headlines…

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