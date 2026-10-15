October 15, 2026

Did Trump Trade Ukraine’s Lifeline for a Better Price at the Pump?

The diesel in a Texas pickup and a drone over Kyiv are now two parts of the same conversation, and nobody in Washington wants to say who signed off on it.

Start at the pump. The national average for diesel hit a record of about $6.40 a gallon in mid September, according to AAA data. Filling a 30-gallon tank in Texas cost about $82 more than a year earlier. That fuel moves our groceries and plants our crops.

Last week, Trump said he had a fix. On October 9, he announced a deal with Vladimir Putin easing sanctions on Russian diesel, with Russia promising more than 300,000 tons right away and millions more later. The next day, Trump blamed Ukraine’s president for our fuel costs, saying Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to make problems for our farmers and ranchers, and suggested Ukraine get a new president, according to the AP. The AP noted the record prices trace back to the U.S. war with Iran, not to Kyiv.

Then the satellites slowed down.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, Ukraine lost full use of Starshield, the military version of Elon Musk’s Starlink service, for terminals moving faster than 100 miles per hour, a Zelenskyy adviser said. That matters because Ukraine flies interceptor drones over satellite links, and they are among its few reliable defenses against Russia’s Shahed attack drones, the Kyiv Post reported. The same night, Russia fired at least 39 missiles and 128 drones, cutting power to at least 600,000 people, Zelenskyy reported.

Musk, who promised last year that Starlink would never be used as a bargaining chip, says this is not his call. Any limits on speed or usage, he wrote on X, are decided by the U.S. military and ultimately the president. The White House has neither confirmed nor denied it.

So either a billionaire defense contractor is pointing at his old boss, or the president is quietly squeezing an ally while blaming that ally for our fuel bill. Either answer is concerning.

Musk has given more than $276 million since July to help Republicans keep Congress, making him the biggest known donor of these midterms. His company also holds Pentagon contracts. Ukraine’s expanded Starshield access came through one, awarded in August 2024 to connect about 3,000 terminals. That access was bought on our behalf. We deserve to know who is turning the dial.

To be fair, the administration has not explained its reasoning, and Trump said this week the United States has not stopped sharing intelligence with Kyiv. U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, also denied reports of changes to a weapons purchase program. No one has shown proof that Washington ordered the slowdown.

But the pattern is hard to ignore. Twelve senators from both parties called the diesel deal a betrayal of Ukraine. Senator Jeanne Shaheen said the restrictions must stop because lives are at stake.

The bigger lesson reaches past Ukraine. When a private company controls the communications our allies depend on, and its owner is also the largest donor in our elections, the tightrope between public policy and private leverage gets dangerously stretched. If a lifeline can be throttled with no public explanation, any ally can be next.

Congress can demand a straight answer from the Pentagon. And we can ask a simple question before November 3: was cheaper diesel worth this, and will it even arrive? Go beyond the headlines…

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