October 16, 2026

Your Ballot Is Already in the Mail. Washington Wants It Put on Hold.

They sent the password on a sticky note.

That is how the Justice Department delivered its list of 20,000 California voters it calls “likely” noncitizens, according to the Associated Press. Los Angeles County Registrar Dean Logan said the list arrived on a thumb drive with a handwritten password, a device he did not consider secure.

On Thursday, the Trump administration sued California, asking a federal judge in Los Angeles to stop the state from counting mail ballots from those 20,000 people in federal races until their citizenship is verified. California mails a ballot to every registered voter, and voting is already underway. These are not hypothetical votes. They are envelopes sitting on kitchen tables right now, some filled out by people who may have no idea their names landed on a federal list.

The number itself keeps shrinking. Over the summer, the Department of Homeland Security claimed California had 190,000 noncitizens on its rolls but refused to share its methodology, Secretary of State Shirley Weber said, according to the AP. Now the figure is 20,000. Attorney General Rob Bonta asked what happened to the other 170,000 and answered his own question: the government got them wrong.

We have watched this happen recently. DHS told Nevada it had reason to believe 15,903 noncitizens were registered there. That figure fell to 185, and when Nevada checked those 185 names, the state found every one was a citizen. DHS called Nevada’s characterization false and said the 185 were only a subset that had gone through manual review.

To be fair, the Justice Department says it is not trying to cancel anyone’s vote. It wants flagged ballots set aside, not thrown out, and its lawsuit describes the request as commonplace election relief. It also argues California made no serious effort to work with federal officials.

But a ballot set aside three weeks before an election is a ballot in limbo. Someone flagged by mistake would have to prove they belong, on a deadline, against data the government will not explain. The burden flips. Instead of the government proving fraud, the voter proves innocence.

And the fraud being chased is vanishingly rare. The Justice Department has charged about 90 people with election misconduct this year, including 50 accused of voting as noncitizens, according to the AP. The same report notes the country had more than 227 million registered voters in 2024.

Why should those of us outside California care? Because precedent travels. If a federal agency can hand a state a password on a sticky note and ask a judge to freeze votes, the same playbook can show up in any state, in any election, against any batch of names a database spits out. Bonta argues the effort also violates a federal law barring changes to voter rolls within 90 days of an election. The Supreme Court has already blocked a Trump directive for the Postal Service to screen mail ballots. However, naturalized citizens, whose old immigration files can easily fall out of sync with a voter roll, have every reason to watch this case closely.

Weber called this an emergency of the Justice Department’s own creation. The clock is the real weapon. A judge may sort it out, but every day of doubt tells some eligible voter that the envelope they mailed might not count.

Our votes are supposed to be counted first and questioned with evidence, not frozen on a hunch and a sticky note against a list that no state official or voter knows how it was compiled. Go beyond the headlines…

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