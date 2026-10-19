October 19, 2026

They Built Programs That Worked. Washington Handed the Money to Someone Else.

For more than a decade, the money followed a predictable path. Congress set it aside, health departments and local nonprofits competed for it, and the winners used it to run classes that teach teenagers how to avoid pregnancy. The programs had to be backed by evidence. Communities tailored them to their own kids.

This year, that path took a sharp detour. NPR reported Saturday that $86 million in teen pregnancy prevention money has gone to a single contractor, Guidehouse, according to a federal spending database. Guidehouse is owned by the private equity firm Bain Capital and calls itself a global professional services firm built around artificial intelligence. NPR found no mention of teen pregnancy on its website and no obvious sign it has ever done this work.

Here is how it got there. In June, the Department of Health and Human Services canceled 53 of the program’s 67 grants, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights. The termination notices said the programs were normalizing sexual activity for minors. HHS then rewrote the rules to favor abstinence, give priority to groups that stress marriage before having children, and screen out anything touching diversity efforts. In August, federal Judge Christopher Cooper blocked those new conditions, ruling they were likely arbitrary and capricious.

So the money sat. Congress had set aside $101 million for the program this year, and as of late September HHS had sent out just $579,499 to a single grantee, according to a letter signed by 92 members of Congress. Then, on the last day of the fiscal year, the $86 million award went out the door, according to a legal complaint described by NPR.

The details deserve a hard look. The award came from the Administration for Children and Families, not the HHS office that normally runs this program. One of that agency’s top officials, Cody Inman, came to the administration from Guidehouse, and at least two other HHS officials also worked there, NPR reported. HHS declined to comment, citing litigation, and Guidehouse did not respond before NPR’s deadline. Nobody has proven wrongdoing. Yet when public money meant for dozens of communities lands with one firm that employed the people overseeing the agency, we are owed an explanation.

Hennepin County in Minnesota, a former grantee, has filed a protest calling the award arbitrary and an abuse of discretion. A hearing in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims is set for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the people who did the work are scrambling. Kristin Fairholm runs EyesOpenIowa, which lost a grant worth about a quarter of its budget, NPR reported. She told the network the Guidehouse award left her feeling disbelief and rage.

To be fair, any administration can hold its own views on how to prevent teen pregnancy. Judge Cooper said exactly that. What it cannot do, he ruled, is impose conditions Congress never intended. And the results being thrown away were real. The teen birth rate fell another 7 percent in 2025 to a record low of 11.7 births per 1,000 young women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This story reaches well past sex education. Congress decides how our tax dollars are spent. When an agency can cancel grants overnight, stall in court, and then hand the leftover money to a well connected firm on the final day of the fiscal year, that power of the purse starts to look optional. Today it is a teen health program. Tomorrow it could be the clinic, the school program or the senior center in our own town. The teenagers who lost these classes cannot get those months back, and we should want to know exactly what $86 million is buying. Go beyond the headlines…

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