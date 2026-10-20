October 20, 2026

Trump Pledges $8 Billion to Farmers as Kids Lose Free School Lunch

In Austin, Texas, bananas used to be on the school lunch menu twice. Now they show up once. Ryan Mikolaycik, who feeds 66,000 kids as food service director for the Austin Independent School District, described that cut to Harvest Public Media this week. It sounds small. It isn’t.

On the same Monday that story ran, President Trump stood before a rally crowd near Wichita, Kansas, and announced an $8 billion Harvest Fuel Relief Program. The money will help farmers offset diesel costs this harvest season, according to Reuters, which noted the war with Iran has pushed fuel prices up. Farmers are hurting. Nobody should begrudge them help.

But we should notice who got a stage, a spotlight and a check, and who got a smaller lunch.

Schools across the country serve almost 30 million lunches a day, according to Harvest Public Media. More than 55,000 of them feed every student for free through a federal program called the Community Eligibility Provision. A school qualifies when more than 25 percent of its students use federal food aid such as SNAP. When fewer families are on SNAP, schools lose money and some lose the program altogether.

And fewer families are on SNAP. More than 5 million people have lost those benefits since last year, according to Harvest Public Media. Much of that drop follows new work rules and eligibility limits in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act Trump signed last year. School districts in Texas, Illinois and Kentucky have already stopped offering universal free meals because they can no longer afford it. In Florida, Miami Dade County Public Schools ended free meals for everyone at all but 121 of its more than 500 schools, according to Stateline.

Austin offers a preview of what comes next. Mikolaycik told reporters that 69 of the district’s 105 schools use the program now, and he expects 30 more could lose it next school year as SNAP numbers fall further. Families in those schools will have to fill out income forms to qualify. In Austin, he said, a family of four earning more than $60,000 a year gets no help at all.

Supporters of the law see the falling SNAP rolls as a win. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has touted moving 4.3 million people off food stamps, according to the House Budget Committee, and Republicans argue stricter rules push adults toward work. That is a real policy argument. Yet a child in a third grade classroom cannot meet a work requirement. That child just eats less.

Food costs have climbed about 30 percent since 2020, while the most Washington reimburses schools for a free lunch this year is $4.85, according to the same report. That covers food, staff and equipment. No wonder 95 percent of school nutrition leaders worry about keeping their programs afloat, according to a School Nutrition Association survey.

The arithmetic is stark. At $4.85 a meal, $8 billion would cover more than 1.6 billion free school lunches. The administration found that money in time for a campaign rally two weeks before Election Day. It has not found the money to keep lunch free for the Austin kids about to lose it.

The USDA itself says millions of students get more than half of their weekly food from school meals and snacks. For millions of our kids, lunch is not a perk. It is the most reliable meal they get.

We are told this is about accountability. Fine. Then let us hold the people in charge accountable for what is doled out on a child’s tray. Relief that arrives on a rally stage while cafeterias quietly cut the fruit tells us whose votes Washington is chasing. We answer on November 3. Go beyond the headlines…

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