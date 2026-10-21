October 21, 2026

DHS Sends Armed Agents to Homes to Question Voters Ahead of Midterms

In a photo posted by federal agents in Kansas City, a woman stands on her porch holding a child’s hand. Four agents face her at the door. They are not there about drugs or smuggling. They are there about voting.

Scenes like that one are playing out in several states, according to a CBS News investigation. Armed, uniformed agents from Homeland Security Investigations, an arm of ICE that usually works child exploitation, drug smuggling and money laundering cases, have been knocking on doors to ask residents about their immigration status and whether they registered or voted in past elections. The visits ramped up in September and continued this past weekend, barely two weeks before the midterms.

Internal documents reviewed by CBS show hundreds of agents were pulled off their regular cases for this push, with field reviews in at least six states: California, Georgia, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin. In one video posted online, agents hold a sheet labeled “Target List.”

The numbers don’t justify the manpower. DHS has claimed as many as 250,000 noncitizens may be registered to vote, a figure election experts dispute. Yet according to the Justice Department, just 156 people have been charged with voting fraud related offenses since the Trump administration began. There are 227 million registered voters in this country.

Nevada shows how shaky these claims can be. Homeland Security officials said they found nearly 16,000 noncitizens on that state’s rolls but sent Nevada the names of only 185 voters, according to KQED. Protect Democracy lawyer Jessica Marsden told CBS the department never produced evidence of a single illegal registration there.

So how does a name land on a target list? An HSI agent who spoke to CBS anonymously said the department blends internal databases, voter rolls and other data, then checks names against citizenship records. A USCIS whistleblower said employees were told to review tens of thousands of people, citizens included, at a quota of 40 subjects a day. That works out to roughly 12 minutes per person.

DHS insists the work is careful and lawful, says there is no quota on criminality, and says people here legally have nothing to fear. Some cases have been filed. On Monday, federal prosecutors charged 28 green card holders in California with illegally registering or voting, and 11 were arrested, according to the Justice Department. CBS reported that one, a 72-year-old man from Belize, was led from his home in his pajamas.

Prosecuting actual fraud is fair. Sending armed agents door to door is something else. Eric Balliet, who spent 23 years with HSI, told CBS he never saw agents sent to private homes to check whether someone could vote. Emory University professor Carol Anderson warned that the message reaching whole communities is simple: stay away from the polls.

That chill is the real danger for all of us. Intimidation does not have to stop every voter. It only has to convince enough eligible citizens that showing up is not worth the risk. Protect Democracy, the National Immigration Law Center, San Francisco’s city attorney and Santa Clara County have sued, arguing the Voting Rights Act protects voters from intimidation at their own front doors, not just at the polls.

We should want clean elections. But a government that sends armed agents to question its own voters weeks before Election Day is guarding the wrong door. If we stay home out of fear, the target list has already done its job. Go beyond the headlines…

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