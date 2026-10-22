October 22, 2026

ICE Sweeps California Farm Country as Produce Prices Climb

Lionel Perez keeps his family’s locations pinned on his phone at all times. He is a U.S. citizen, and he does it anyway. Earlier this month, immigration agents picked up his uncle in an almond orchard outside Kerman, California. Perez told ABC30 in Fresno that even he is now afraid to go out.

Most of us will never see that fear up close. We will see it at the grocery store.

Since the first week of October, immigration agents have swept through California’s Central Valley. Advocates confirmed more than 100 farmworkers and others detained within days, according to KQED. Local officials and the Valley Watch Network counted more than 70 arrests in the Fresno area in a single week, according to The Fresno Bee. They described roving patrols near job sites and Latino businesses rather than arrests backed by warrants. In one case, agents stopped a van carrying workers from Selma to their jobs in Bakersfield and detained everyone inside, according to the nonprofit Faith in the Valley.

Why should anyone in Dallas or Detroit care? Because this valley feeds us. California grows more than a third of the country’s vegetables and roughly three quarters of its fruits and nuts, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture. And the people doing that work are exposed. About 42 percent of hired crop workers nationwide lack work authorization, and the share is highest in California, according to the USDA’s Economic Research Service.

Agents don’t need to arrest every worker to empty a field. A survey of 512 California farmers by the California Farm Bureau and Michigan State University found that fewer than 1 percent had seen immigration enforcement on their own land. Yet 15 percent reported losing workers to enforcement or the fear surrounding it. The Nisei Farmers League, a growers group, says Valley families are now keeping kids home from school and skipping doctor visits and even grocery trips.

That fear has a price, and we all pay it. Michigan State economist Zachariah Rutledge found that when farm employment falls by 10 percent, prices for crops that depend heavily on hand labor climb about 3 percent, according to the Idaho Capital Sun. Produce is already moving the wrong way. Fruit and vegetable prices rose 3.7 percent over the past year, about double the 1.8 percent increase for groceries overall, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the West, produce prices jumped 7.3 percent, according to the same agency. Weather, fuel and tariffs all play a role, and no single raid explains that number. But squeezing the workforce behind our salads only adds pressure.

Timing matters too. The fall harvest was winding down when the arrests began, but citrus season is close behind. Crews that scatter now may not be back for the oranges.

The administration says it is targeting dangerous people. Rep. David Valadao, a California Republican, says Homeland Security told him the operations focus on people with active warrants and criminal records. But Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says he supports immigration enforcement, and he still called what he saw “concerning and disturbing” and asked for a more targeted approach. Growers also say videos show agents entering fields, though federal law generally requires the owner’s consent or a warrant for that.

The Washington Examiner, citing two unnamed sources, reported that this was the start of a push lasting 45 days across California, just weeks before the Nov. 3 midterms. Plan or not, the effect is the same.

We can argue about immigration all day. What we cannot do is pretend chasing workers off farms is free. Somebody has to pick our food. When nobody does, we all pay at the checkout line. Go beyond the headlines…

Fewer Americans say federal government improving their lives: Gallup

Iran says 7 oil tankers were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz as fears grow of a return to war

‘Unseemly and unfortunate’: Trump’s name brands millions of Amazon refund checks

How long does it take to save up for a starter home? Twice as long as it did in 2019

How Anger Can Take the Fun Out of Life

Study finds 1 in 5 young adults in the U.S. experience daily anxiety

Scientists reconstruct massive 164-foot tsunami and discover a hidden danger threatening lakes worldwide

Yelp can now call on your behalf to check wait times at a restaurant

Costa Rica Faces an $882 Million Revenue Hole as Courts, Police and Schools Take Cuts

Bolivia’s Energy Crisis Deepens as Natural Gas Reserves Run Dry