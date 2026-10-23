October 23, 2026

Why Is the Next Iran Strike Waiting Until After We Vote?

There is a date circled on the war planners’ calendar, and it has nothing to do with Iran’s missiles or its nuclear program. It is November 3. U.S. Election Day.

That is the uncomfortable takeaway from two reports this week. The Financial Times, citing three people familiar with the matter, reported that Israel was ready to launch strikes on Iran the weekend of October 10, hitting nuclear facilities, regime sites and civilian infrastructure such as energy plants. President Trump reportedly decided not to restart the fighting before the midterms. One source told the paper it was “not an unreasonable scenario” for strikes to resume in the coming weeks, once both the American and Israeli elections are over.

Then The New York Times reported that the United States and Israel have drawn up plans for renewed strikes after November 3. The two militaries have reportedly ramped up drills for a short but intensive operation aimed at Iranian energy sites, nuclear facilities and stockpiles of missiles and drones, with our arsenal in the region expected to be ready in early November.

Read side by side, those stories suggest that whether we return to full scale war hinges less on what Iran does this month and more on when we vote.

To be fair, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the reports incorrect, and a White House official told the Times only that all options remain on the table to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Trump could also call off strikes entirely, as he has before. Yet Israeli security officials say nothing in the intelligence picture has changed to justify an operation in the next few weeks, according to The Times of Israel. If the threat hasn’t changed, it’s fair to ask what has.

This war already impacts our wallets. The national average for regular gas was $4.28 on Tuesday, according to AAA, compared with $2.98 on February 28, the day the bombing began. Before the war, a fifth of the world’s oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz, according to The Times of Israel, and Iran has blockaded that route ever since. Some officials told the New York Times that Trump would steer new strikes away from Iran’s oil infrastructure so gas prices don’t climb even higher. In other words, our pain at the pump is part of the planning. So, it appears, is our mood at the polls.

It lives in military homes, too. The Pentagon’s casualty database now lists 21 service members killed and 865 wounded. That count rose only after reporters and lawmakers pressed the department, which split the war’s casualties into two categories midway through, according to Stars and Stripes. Critics say that made the true human cost easier to hide.

And it could reach into our daily routines. Iran has threatened to answer new strikes by widening its targets to include data centers and undersea internet cables, according to The Times of Israel. Those cables carry the paychecks and online services most of us rely on without a second thought.

Nobody should fault a president for hesitating before a fight. The problem is restraint that looks scheduled, a war paused just long enough for us to cast our ballots and resumed once our disapproval can no longer cost anyone a seat.

Plenty of us already have doubts. A Fox News poll in mid September found 71 percent of voters believe the administration lacks a clear strategy for ending the war, according to Al Jazeera’s report on the survey.

Decisions about bombs, troops and what we pay to fill our tanks belong out in the open, argued before Election Day, not penciled in for the morning after. If another round of war is coming, we deserve to hear the case for it while our votes can still answer. Go beyond the headlines…

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