October 26, 2026

Trump Ordered a Lawsuit to Freeze Alaska’s Senate Result if His Candidate Loses

Four thousand one hundred seven. That is how many Alaskans chose Daniel J. Sullivan, from the fishing town of Petersburg, in the state’s August primary. The incumbent with nearly the same name pulled more than 68,000 votes, according to the Associated Press. Those two numbers now anchor a federal lawsuit over whether ballots in one of the country’s tightest Senate races will count.

Last Thursday, the Justice Department sued Alaska to stop it from certifying a win for Democrat Mary Peltola if Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan loses while the other Sullivan stays on the ballot. It asks that certification wait on a federal investigation into whether votes for the lesser known Sullivan were meant for the senator, according to NPR. President Trump made no secret of whose idea it was. “I’m the one that said do it,” he told reporters.

The lawsuit only works in one direction. It seeks to hold up the results only if the Republican loses by a margin the other Sullivan’s votes could cover. If the Republican wins, nothing happens. A legal tool that switches on only when one party loses is not protecting an election. It is protecting an outcome.

The confusion argument also struggles against the facts. Alaska’s ballot lists the senator as the Republican incumbent, while Daniel J. Sullivan appears with no party label, according to the AP. The Alaska Supreme Court already let him stay on. Ranked choice voting even lets anyone worried about a mix up rank both men. When Trump claimed the newcomer had never voted before, PBS NewsHour’s Liz Landers corrected the record on air: he has voted in Alaska races.

To be fair, the worry did not start in Washington. Alaska’s own Republican election officials tried to remove Daniel J. Sullivan, arguing his candidacy was meant to mislead voters, according to NPR. Attorney General Todd Blanche told CBS the department is not telling Alaska to skip certification. Yet when CNN pressed him on what crime had occurred, he answered, “Well, it depends,” according to MS NOW.

The legal footing is thin. Notre Dame law professor Derek Muller told the AP that the statute “simply doesn’t let the Department of Justice enjoin certification.” David Becker, a former Justice Department civil rights attorney, called the move unprecedented, according to PBS NewsHour. Even Alaska’s Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said the department should never have filed it. Peltola called it a desperate attempt to cling to power.

So why should this matter to someone in Ohio, Texas or Georgia? Certification is the final step that turns our ballots into a result. Many in both parties believe control of the Senate could come down to Alaska, according to the AP, and ranked choice counting there is expected to take weeks. A federal cloud over those weeks invites the very distrust the lawsuit claims to fear. Courts have already blocked Trump’s executive orders on registration and mail voting, according to NPR. Certification is what remains. If a president can order an asterisk on one state’s results before a single ballot is counted, that playbook fits any close race we have.

We have seen where this road leads. After the 2020 election, pressure to halt certification ended with rioters inside the Capitol. This time the challenge arrives on Justice Department letterhead, 11 days before the vote. This weekend, abroad, Serbia’s longtime leader conceded defeat to a movement led by students.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Alaskans, and all of us, deserve a simple promise: the count we cast is the count that stands. In a democracy, the side that loses is supposed to concede afterward, not sue in advance. Go beyond the headlines…

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