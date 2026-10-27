October 27, 2026

Cash for Votes, Cash for Tips: The Pattern Behind Trump’s Fraud Bounty

The last time a Trump ally put a million-dollar bounty on voter fraud, the payout went somewhere nobody expected. After the 2020 election, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pledged up to $1 million from his campaign account for tips leading to convictions. The first person to collect was a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania, who received $25,000 for reporting a Republican who voted twice. He was told he was the first and only person to even seek the money.

Now the president is running the same play, with a bigger stage and higher stakes.

On Monday, eight days before Election Day, Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that anyone reporting voter fraud, in the upcoming midterms or in past elections, would be paid $1,000,000 “upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud.” According to NBC News, he did not say where the money would come from, and a White House spokesperson simply pointed reporters back to his post. According to The Washington Sun, Congress has authorized no funding for any such program.

So we are being offered a reward that may not exist, for finding a crime that barely does. According to NBC News, the conservative Heritage Foundation’s own tracker has logged more than 1,600 incidents of voter fraud over 40 years, a tiny sliver of all the votes cast over that span. That is the database built by people who believe fraud is a serious problem.

Supporters will argue that every illegal vote deserves prosecution, and they are right. Nobody defends cheating. But a bounty does not make fraud more common. It makes accusations more profitable.

The people caught in that machinery are not hard to name. According to the University of Florida’s Election Lab, as reported by Scripps News, more than 21 million of us had already voted as of last Friday, and voters 65 and older made up about 52 percent of early ballots in states that track age. Grandparents mailing ballots. Neighbors helping a disabled friend get to the polls. Poll workers, many of them volunteers, doing a thankless job for little pay. A million dollar carrot invites suspicion of all of them, and it gives anyone with a grudge a reason to call a hotline. Even when a tip goes nowhere, the knock on the door and the fear linger.

The offer also does not stand alone. According to NBC News, it follows a separate $25 million fraud whistleblower program in which Trump told reporters he would personally decide who deserved the prize. In September, at the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, he promised every adult a $5,000 “Trump dividend” if Republicans keep Congress. According to NPR, Brookings economist David Wessel estimated that would cost $1.2 trillion and called it impractical and imprudent.

Put those promises side by side and a pattern appears. Cash if our side wins. Cash if you help catch the other side. Cash that one man decides how to hand out. That is not how a democracy rewards citizens. It is how a patronage system recruits them.

The deeper damage reaches past next Tuesday. Every unfounded claim that elections are crooked teaches us to distrust the results before a single vote is counted. If a bounty can be dangled now, it can be dangled after a loss, to justify challenges and delay certification. Allies watch how we handle this, and so do strongmen.

The best response is the simplest one. Vote. Help a neighbor vote. Volunteer at the polls. Fraud stays rare because ordinary people run honest elections, and no bounty should make us afraid to keep doing it. Go beyond the headlines…

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