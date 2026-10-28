October 28, 2026

Trump’s Arch Breaks Ground Now. Poisoned Veterans Get Paid Only If Republicans Win.

On spring and summer mornings, sunlight reaches John F. Kennedy’s eternal flame at Arlington National Cemetery soon after dawn. If President Trump gets his way, a 250-foot triumphal arch will sometimes block it. Nothing will be wrong with the sun. A monument will simply be standing in the way.

That’s the finding of a 3D model The Washington Post published Tuesday. According to the Post, the arch’s shadow would touch burial sites at Arlington on 284 days a year and pass over more than 75,000 graves. It would darken the Military Women’s Memorial on 109 days, the Post found, while the Interior Department’s own review predicted a small shadow lasting under two weeks a year.

To be fair, the Post also found most of that shadow fades before the cemetery opens at 8 a.m., lingering past opening on 26 days. A White House spokesman told the Post the arch would “enhance the visitor experience.” Vietnam Veterans of America and three other veterans groups have declared themselves neutral, the Post reported.

But the shadow is the least of it. This project shows us how the administration treats things that belong to all of us.

The price tag comes first, and nobody knows it. According to NPR, the White House has released no cost estimate and expects a mix of public and private money. Trump originally floated leftover donations from his White House ballroom. Now we may be handed a bill for a monument nobody will price.

Then there’s the question of who decides. Three Vietnam War veterans suing to stop the arch argue that only Congress can authorize it, according to ABC News. The administration instead leans on a 1925 law Calvin Coolidge signed to build Memorial Bridge. The veterans call that reasoning untethered from the law’s text. If a president can stretch a century old bridge bill to build whatever he likes on public land, every park and memorial we own is up for grabs.

The calendar matters too. The Justice Department told Judge Tanya Chutkan that work could start November 5, according to ABC News. That’s two days after the midterm election, when attention drifts elsewhere. National Park Service documents call for two to three years of construction at 20 hours a day, according to Military Times, beside a cemetery that holds funerals every weekday. Families burying a loved one could do it over the noise of heavy equipment.

In September, Trump also announced the arch would double as a military complex holding drones, snipers and large stores of sniper ammunition, according to Reuters. He named no specific threat. So the gateway to our most sacred burial ground could become an ammunition depot near Reagan National Airport.

Gold Star mother Karen Meredith, whose son is buried at Arlington, told Military Times, “We don’t need tourists overlooking funerals.”

The contrast is hard to miss. While the arch races toward groundbreaking, Trump told a North Carolina rally last week that settlements for veterans and families poisoned by toxic water at Camp Lejeune depend on Republicans winning Congress, according to Military Times. “If we don’t win, there’s no money,” he said. A monument with no budget moves ahead. Sick veterans get conditions.

The arch is supposed to celebrate our 250th birthday. Honoring a nation means honoring its people, the living who pay the bills and the dead who paid far more. A project that shades more than 75,000 graves without a vote in Congress or a public price tag tells us whose legacy comes first.

The judge can still act. So can Congress. And so can we, by refusing to let a vanity project quietly rise in the days after an election. Go beyond the headlines…

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