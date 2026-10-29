October 29, 2026

Short Term Pain for Whom? The Real Math Behind Trump’s Gas Price Promise

The most revealing moment of this campaign season was not a gaffe. It was a confession. At a rally in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, President Trump told the crowd his advisers had pleaded with him not to brag about oil money while families pay more for gas. Then he did it anyway, declaring, according to Newsweek, “We’re making a frickin fortune.”

Three days later in Corpus Christi, Texas, he asked for patience, calling the pain at the pump brief and the payoff lasting, according to Bloomberg. That night in Lubbock, he said the war with Iran will end “whenever I want it to end,” according to CNBC.

So who is “we,” exactly? Because the “we” filling up the tank is not making a fortune. The national average for regular gas this morning is $4.23 a gallon, according to AAA, up from $2.98 before the war began. Diesel, which moves nearly everything we buy, sat at $6.35 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA. The auto club says this October is on track to be the most expensive October ever, after record months in August and September.

The damage does not stop at the pump. Gasoline prices rose 34.2 percent from September of last year to this September, and airline fares climbed 22.4 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Fuel oil, which many Northeastern families burn for heat, jumped 74.2 percent, and overall prices rose 3.7 percent, the bureau found. When it costs more to move a truck, it costs more to stock a shelf, and that bill lands on us.

The war carries its own price tag. Central Command estimates the conflict cost $47.1 billion through Oct. 16, with about $29 billion going to replace munitions, according to figures given to Congress and reported by The Hill and Reuters. That total does not even include repairs to the bases Iran struck. We pay that bill whether gas prices fall or not.

To be fair, the president has a point that producers in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana are selling more oil to a world that needs it. Prices have also eased from about $4.49 a gallon a month ago, according to AAA figures. But a windfall for drillers is not a raise for the home health aide driving across the county to a night shift. Those profits flow to shareholders. The costs flow to all of us.

We have noticed. A New York Times and Siena poll taken Oct. 12 through 19 found 73 percent of likely voters disapprove of how Trump is handling gas prices, including 42 percent of Republicans.

This morning brings the government’s final read on growth and inflation before Election Day, but our receipts have already told the story.

The bigger question comes after Tuesday. The Hill reports that military planners have drawn up options for new strikes on Iran if the White House gives the order, as the president weighs his next move after the midterms. A wider war rarely brings cheaper fuel. The Congressional Budget Office has warned the conflict could push inflation higher into early next year. Crude oil is hovering near $100 a barrel, according to AAA, and the squeeze is global. Britain’s new budget even includes a one-time energy payment for households, according to The Guardian.

Pain is easy to call temporary when you are not the one feeling it. We feel it every time the pump keeps clicking long after we expected it to stop. Next week, we get to say how long we are willing to wait for the gain. Go beyond the headlines…

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