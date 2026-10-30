October 30, 2026

How Trump Turned Federal Aid Into a Campaign Bargaining Chip

Every election comes with promises. This one comes with a price list.

In Kansas, President Trump told a rally that year-round sales of E15 gasoline would become permanent if Republican Sen. Roger Marshall keeps his seat. If Democrat Adam Hamilton wins instead, Trump said, “I’m not doing it.” In Kentucky, he said the Pentagon would invest in a drug company if Republicans win, then warned Rep. Andy Barr that otherwise, “forget it.” In Ohio, he said a Space Force academy would be “very, very strongly considered” if the party holds Congress.

Then there is the money people are waiting on. North Carolina is still rebuilding from Hurricane Helene, and federal aid has covered only about 16 percent of the storm’s estimated $60 billion in damage, according to Gov. Josh Stein. In September, Trump told a crowd in Gastonia that if Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley loses, he isn’t sending more, before saying he was kidding. In Georgia, he said he doesn’t give a damn what Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff wants. In Ohio, he said he would “probably” not help Democrat Amy Acton if she becomes governor, adding that presidents have a lot of power over states, according to the Associated Press. Even Camp Lejeune veterans were told settlements depend on a Republican Congress.

Strip away the rally noise and the offer is simple. Vote Republican and the government works for you. Vote the other way and it may not.

That is not a Democratic talking point. Reason, the libertarian magazine, ran a headline Thursday calling it an attempt to bribe and extort the voters. Writer Joe Lancaster argued it puts loyalty ahead of equal treatment.

The numbers suggest the threat is more than talk. A Politico analysis in March found disaster aid requests were approved 89 percent of the time for states with Republican governors and senators, compared with 23 percent for states led by Democrats. The administration has also cut or paused $177 billion in grants to states, according to a PBS NewsHour analysis.

The White House sees it differently. Spokesman Davis Ingle told the AP that Trump wants a Republican majority so he can keep delivering on taxes, prescription drugs and immigration. Whether any of this breaks the law is debated. Newsweek noted that Trump has not said any individual’s eligibility depends on how that person votes.

But a bribe does not need to clear a courtroom to work on a ballot. It only needs voters to believe the threat.

That should worry all of us. FEMA money, fuel rules and veterans’ settlements are paid for with our taxes, and the Democrats in Atlanta and the Republicans in Wichita pay them alike. When aid follows party lines, a family whose roof blew off becomes a bargaining chip in somebody else’s race. A flooded town does not choose its senator.

It also sets a precedent that will outlast this president. If buying votes with public money works on Tuesday, the next administration of either party inherits the playbook. A future Democratic president could tell Texas or Florida that hurricane help depends on the governor’s party, and we would have no ground left to object.

Our government is supposed to belong to whoever lives here, not to whoever wins. Every citizen is entitled to disaster relief and honest claims processing no matter which lever they pull. That is the difference between a government that answers to voters and one that punishes them. Go beyond the headlines…

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