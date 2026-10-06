October 6, 2026

Why Trump’s Diesel Order Won’t Reach Most of Our Wallets

Late Monday night the president signed an order about a fuel he admitted he couldn’t explain. “I don’t know what the hell it is,” Trump told the rally crowd about red dyed diesel, then promised it would push down the price of everything, groceries included.

That is a bold promise for a product most of us never touch.

The order lets anyone fill up with the dyed diesel farmers normally pour into tractors, fuel that skips the federal highway tax of roughly 24 cents a gallon, according to the White House. The pain it targets is very real. Diesel averaged $6.32 a gallon on Monday, according to AAA, up from $3.76 before the war with Iran began and just below the record $6.53 set on September 22. A year ago, buyers were paying about $3.69, by AAA’s count.

Even if we drive a gas sedan, diesel follows us into the checkout line. It powers the trucks, trains and farm equipment that move nearly everything we buy. Filling a big rig’s 250-gallon tank now costs around $1,580, roughly $700 more than at the start of the year, according to an analysis by Time. That cost shows up in every carton of eggs and bag of apples. No wonder about half of us are highly concerned about affording food, according to an AP NORC poll taken September 24 through 28, while just 17 percent approve of the president’s handling of the cost of living.

So will this order help? The fine print says probably not much. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, notes that a presidential order cannot override state law, and most states still ban dyed diesel on public roads. Most major truck stops don’t even stock it, he adds, and the order creates not one new gallon of supply. According to Time, 10 states had already loosened their rules, mostly for farm and timber haulers, before Washington acted.

There’s also the word buried in the White House’s own announcement: “deferred”. The federal tax isn’t forgiven, just postponed through the end of the year. The administration says it will work to erase those obligations, according to Time, but if that effort stalls, drivers who switched could be staring at a tax bill. Large trucking fleets, De Haan predicts, will sit this one out.

The order could even backfire on the very people it claims to help. An agricultural economist warns that a rush of highway trucks buying dyed diesel could drain the supply farmers depend on in the middle of harvest, driving up their costs.

Then there’s the story being told about why prices climbed. The White House blames the war between Russia and Ukraine. On Truth Social, Trump insisted the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz wasn’t the culprit. Yet fuel prices have soared since Iran began disrupting Gulf shipping in retaliation for American and Israeli strikes on February 28.

The ripples reach far beyond our borders. The Group of Seven agreed last week to release 100 million barrels of crude and diesel over four months. The president has also weighed a ban on diesel exports, which analysts warned could raise gasoline and jet fuel prices here and boomerang back on us.

Real, universal relief exists. Congress could suspend the federal diesel tax on every gallon in every state, De Haan points out. But the Senate isn’t scheduled to return until November 3, Election Day.

An executive order signed on a campaign stage four weeks before the midterms makes for a great headline. Our grocery receipts will tell us whether it was anything more. Go beyond the headlines…

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