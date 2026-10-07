October 7, 2026

If a President Can Name Our Cities as Targets, Who Is He Protecting?

A crowd in Grand Island, Nebraska, cheered Monday night when the president of the United States named two American cities that an enemy could wipe off the map.

President Trump was defending his war with Iran at a midterm rally for Nebraska Republicans. He appeared to concede gas prices were a little high, called the war a small price to pay for keeping us safe, and then said this, according to CBS News: “Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego.”

The White House says we heard it wrong. Communications director Steven Cheung argued that the president was simply saying American cities would have been in danger if a nuclear Iran had not been stopped. Maybe that’s what he meant. But a president’s words are not a puzzle we should have to solve, and the people who live in those cities did not hear a warning. They heard their lives as the butt of a joke.

Los Angeles is the second most populous city in the country, and San Diego is the eighth largest, according to CBS News. San Diego is also home to Naval Base San Diego, the homeport of the Navy’s Pacific Fleet, and Camp Pendleton, where 70,000 civilians and active duty service members live and work, according to the same report. Behind those numbers are teachers, nurses, sailors, Marines and their kids.

The backlash did not split neatly along party lines. Jim Desmond, a Republican and Navy veteran running for Congress in San Diego County, said according to ABC News that no American city is expendable and no family should be treated as collateral damage. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said much the same, with Bass telling reporters she was shocked to hear a president invite a country we are at war with to attack an American city.

Governor Gavin Newsom went further. He called the remarks deranged and dangerous and directed California’s State Threat Assessment Center to watch for foreign actors who might take the comment as an invitation. He also renewed his call for the 25th Amendment, something he has demanded before.

We can debate Newsom’s politics. His reason for alerting the threat center is harder to dismiss. The remarks came after two foiled terror plots in recent weeks that officials have tentatively linked to Tehran, according to ABC News. When the commander-in-chief speaks, the whole world listens, including people who wish us harm. Careless words carry real security costs.

They also reveal something about how this war is being sold. Trump told the Nebraska crowd the conflict is essentially almost over, yet it began on February 28, more than seven months ago. The cost is weighing on us all. The national average for regular gas hit $4.37 a gallon on October 6, compared with $3.13 a year ago, according to AAA. Diesel, which moves the food on our grocery shelves, averaged $6.32.

And most of us are not buying the sales pitch. About two out of three adults said the war has not been worth fighting, in a July AP/NORC survey.

So the question is bigger than one ugly line at one rally. A president is supposed to see every American city as his own, whether it voted for him or not. When a leader casually names places full of his political opponents as acceptable targets, even rhetorically, it tells us how he ranks our safety.

The midterms are four weeks away. We get to answer that question ourselves. Go beyond the headlines…

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