October 8, 2026

Trump Says He Held Back. He’s Still Keeping Score.

Wednesday’s Oval Office event was supposed to be about the “Trump Accounts”. Trump, fresh off a string of midterm campaign stops, was there to promote his savings plan for children. Then a reporter asked what Democrats could impeach him for if they win Congress in November.

“They don’t know,” Trump replied, according to The Independent. Then he named names. He said he could have done “very bad things” to Hillary Clinton, “very, very bad things” to Joe Biden and “very bad things” to Barack Obama. Plenty of people urged him to go after them, he said, but he held back out of respect for the presidency. And then this: “I can do whatever I want, if I want.”

We’ve learned to take the president at his word. He is describing federal prosecution as a personal favor he chose not to use, a loaded weapon kept in a drawer. And he said it while being asked about the people who could hold him accountable.

The record complicates that story of restraint. In the fall of 2025, the Justice Department indicted former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James and former national security adviser John Bolton, three of Trump’s best known critics. ABC News reported those first charges followed Trump’s public demand that his Justice Department act “now.” A federal judge threw out the Comey and James cases on Nov. 24, 2025, finding the prosecutor had been illegally appointed, according to the Associated Press. This April, prosecutors indicted Comey again, this time over a social media photo of seashells spelling “86 47,” which the Justice Department called a threat. Legal experts told the AP that case faces steep First Amendment hurdles.

Fairness matters here. The Bolton investigation began in 2022, before Trump returned to office, according to Reuters, and CNBC reported in June that Bolton agreed to plead guilty to one count of retaining classified information. Not every case against a Trump critic is baseless. But when a president publicly ranks the rivals he could punish, every prosecution that follows carries a question mark.

Most of us already see it. A majority, 56 percent, say Trump is using the Justice Department to go after his political enemies, while 25 percent say he is not, according to a May 29 to June 1 Economist/YouGov poll. Independents agreed 61 percent to 14 percent. A Yale Youth Poll of registered voters this spring found 58 percent reject the idea that a president should direct the Justice Department to investigate political opponents.

Why does this issue deserve our attention and not just something to channel surf by on cable news? Because a power that can reach a former president can reach a school board member, a reporter, an election clerk or a neighbor who posts something sharp online. The Comey case shows how a deleted post can become a federal indictment. When prosecution becomes a reward or a punishment handed out by one man, all of us have less room to speak, protest, vote and disagree without looking over our shoulders.

The world is watching, too. For generations, our courts have been the yardstick other democracies measure themselves against, and strongmen abroad cheer every time that yardstick bends.

The question that set all this off was about November, and November is where the answer lives. Congress holds the tools the Constitution provides for checking a president: oversight hearings, subpoenas, the power of the purse and, yes, impeachment. Whoever we send to Washington on Nov. 3 decides whether those tools get used or gather dust.

A president who says he can do whatever he wants is telling us how he sees the job. Our system’s answer has always been that he can’t. That answer holds only if we keep insisting on it. Go beyond the headlines…

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