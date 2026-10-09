October 9, 2026

The Clipboard Volunteers Who Helped With Voter Registration Are Now Under Federal Watch

A clothing store that sells skate shoes to teenagers ended up in a federal immigration investigation. Nobody has said why. Its clearest link to elections is past work with Voto Latino and Rock the Vote signing up young voters at skateboarding events and festivals.

How do we know this? That detail comes from 166 pages of internal Homeland Security records released Wednesday by the legal group Democracy Forward. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the investigative arm of ICE, flagged Zumiez for further investigation, according to Democracy Docket’s review of the documents. It flagged the Pennsylvania chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations too. All told, the agency reviewed at least 82 nonprofits in Pennsylvania and at least 41 in New Jersey, and it examined groups in Ohio, Minnesota and Washington, D.C.

The scale of the data is staggering. A June report said investigators had pulled in 50.6 million records from a Justice Department dataset and another 48.4 million gathered through what the report vaguely called independent sources, according to CNN. Agency documents describe plans to load state voter rolls into ELITE, a Palantir tool built to locate people for deportation. Palantir told CNN that voter roll data has never been integrated into it. Officials also explored sending undercover agents to communicate with registration groups, CNN reported, though Democracy Docket found no sign that any such operation happened.

So what did all this produce? By late May, HSI had opened 418 voter fraud cases and made 64 administrative arrests, according to the records CNN reviewed. Yet 318 of those cases had never been referred for prosecution. In New Jersey, investigators found no derogatory information on any of the dozens of groups they examined.

To be fair, the problem is not zero. New Jersey mistakenly added 6,600 noncitizens to its voter rolls, and nearly 400 of them cast ballots, according to July reports cited by CNN. A DHS spokesperson told CNN the department is focused on prosecuting and removing noncitizens who vote and on protecting the votes of citizens. Nobody disputes that illegal voting should be caught.

The question is proportion. When the Brennan Center surveyed election officials in 42 jurisdictions after the 2016 election, it found an estimated 30 suspected noncitizen votes out of 23.5 million cast. That works out to 0.0001 percent, according to the Brennan Center. Hunting for that sliver by investigating the volunteers who staff registration tables at churches, campuses and skate parks is a strange use of an immigration agency.

And the chill spreads well beyond the targets. Plenty of us registered to vote with help from someone. Maybe it was a librarian, a church volunteer or a student holding a clipboard outside the grocery store. If the people doing that work start wondering whether the next eager volunteer is an undercover federal agent, many will simply fold up their tables. The voters most likely to lose out are young people, new citizens and Latino families, the very communities groups like Voto Latino exist to reach.

The timing sharpens the worry. Internal ICE legal guidance from December 2025 said a noncitizen can face deportation for unlawful voting even without a criminal conviction, and in some cases without proof the person knew the vote was illegal, according to CNN. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has said agents could show up at polling places to address a threat or serve a warrant, according to CBS News. Denver and a coalition including LULAC sued in September to keep armed agents away from voting sites.

The midterms are Nov. 3, less than four weeks away. We can demand clean voter rolls and still refuse to treat civic volunteers like suspects. Democracy works when more of us show up, not when the people inviting us to the table are afraid to set it up. Go beyond the headlines…

Poll: 1 in 4 Trump voters say GOP candidates should break from the president

Golden statue depicting Trump nude appears at European Parliament

Why mailing a ballot close to Election Day may get it rejected for a late postmark

Labor Department marks low layoffs milestone

A psychological guide to climbing out of debt

The higher your body fat percentage, the less accurate your smartwatch is at measuring calories you burn when exercising – new study

Only one workout helped older adults lose fat and keep muscle

Meta rolls out new AI tools to detect ads that secretly lead to child sexual abuse material

Prison riot in Mexico’s violence-plagued Sinaloa state kills 10 and leaves 16 injured

In El Salvador’s mass trials, lawyers struggle to defend hundreds