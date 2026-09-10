September 10, 2026

From 1790 to 2030, the Census Counted Everyone. Trump Administrations Wants to Change That

The Commerce Department would like to know where each of us sleeps, and it plans to check our tax returns to be sure. That is the fine print in a 23-page proposal Secretary Howard Lutnick signed on Sept. 8 and published in the Federal Register this week. The headline is about immigrants. The details reach every one of us.

The proposal does two big things to the 2030 census. First, it would remove from the apportionment count, the number that decides how many House seats and Electoral College votes each state gets, every noncitizen who does not hold a green card. Not just people here without papers. Foreign students, guest workers, refugees, asylum seekers, people on temporary protected status, all of them. NPR’s Hansi Lo Wang, who has covered the census for more than a decade, notes that no U.S. count since 1790 has ever left someone out because of immigration status. Second, the proposal would ban the census form from asking about race or ethnicity at all, ending a question that has appeared on every count since the first one.

The number of people at stake is not small. According to the Pew Research Center, about 14 million unauthorized immigrants lived in the United States in 2023, roughly 6 million of them with some form of protection from deportation. Add legal visa holders, and the excluded population grows further. Pew also found that 26 million people lived in a household with at least one unauthorized immigrant. Many of those are citizen children who would still be counted, living next to parents who would not.

For those of us who are citizens, the effect shows up in three places. Political power: Pew estimated in 2020 that dropping unauthorized immigrants alone would have cost California, Florida and Texas a House seat each, with Alabama, Minnesota and Ohio gaining. Money: a Census Bureau report found that more than $2.8 trillion in federal funds flowed to states and communities in fiscal year 2021 using census data, for Medicaid, highways, school lunches and more. The proposal says the Bureau will keep publishing separate population figures for those programs, so the funding hit is indirect. Accuracy is the real risk. During the last fight over a citizenship question, the Bureau’s own quality check found the 2020 census missed 4.99 percent of Hispanic residents, up from 1.54 percent in 2010. People who fear the count skip it, and their neighbors lose a share of the clinic, the road and the representative.

Then there is the part that applies to all of us. The rule defines home as the place where we “lawfully” spent the most days between Jan. 3 and April 1, with an hour on site enough to count a day. It says our residence should match our tax records. It describes the Bureau’s access to Treasury, Homeland Security, State Department, Postal Service and third party commercial data as “nearly exhaustive,” and says the agency is continually searching for more.

The administration makes a real argument. It cites a 1992 Supreme Court case, Franklin v. Massachusetts, which allowed “usual residence” to include a tie of allegiance to a place. It argues fewer questions mean higher response rates and less risk that anyone’s personal data gets exposed. Those are fair points, and courts will weigh them.

What happens next is fast. The public comment window runs 30 days from today, at regulations.gov under docket USBC-2026-0628. New York Attorney General Letitia James has already said she is exploring legal options, according to Roll Call. Congress gets the Bureau’s report on 2030 questions by April 1, and it holds final authority over the count. A new administration in 2029 could reverse all of it.

The census is the one moment every decade when the government is supposed to see all of us. Deciding who is invisible on paper does not make anyone disappear from the emergency room, the classroom or the highway. It only changes who pays for them. Go beyond the headlines…

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