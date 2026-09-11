September 11, 2026

Are We Safer Than We Were on Sept. 11? Depends Which Threat You Mean

Iran’s foreign minister sent our acting Navy secretary a thank you note this morning. Not a sincere one. Abbas Araghchi posted on X (https://x.com/araghchi/status/2098271377241379111) that he appreciated the “candor” of Hung Cao, who told The Epoch Times on Sept. 9 that Iranian forces “blew the hell out of Bahrain,” home of the Navy’s Fifth Fleet. That exchange landed on the 25th anniversary of the morning 2,977 people were killed in New York, at the Pentagon and in a Pennsylvania field. It is a strange way to mark the day, and a useful one, because it forces the question we should be asking anyway: are we safer now than we were then?

The honest answer is that we are safer from one kind of threat and more exposed to several others.

Some of it worked. No attack on the scale of 9/11 has hit U.S. soil since. The machinery built afterward, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Director of National Intelligence, the watch lists, was designed to stop a centralized plot run from a far-off cave.

However, the threat itself changed shape. DHS said Thursday we face “a heightened and increasingly complex terrorism threat environment” in which individuals and small cells plot on their own. The FBI has arrested at least 16 people inside the country in the past year and a half for allegedly plotting or supporting plots on behalf of al Qaeda or ISIS, according to ABC News, which reviewed a federal bulletin warning that this anniversary combined with the Middle East wars could push people toward violence. The intelligence community’s March threat assessment put ISIS at up to 18,000 members worldwide and al Qaeda at up to 28,000, according to ABC News. Those groups did not go away. They went online.

Then there is the war we are in. Since we and Israel struck Iran on Feb. 28, at least 18 U.S. service members have died and roughly 482 have been wounded, according to Defense Department figures reported by Time in July. Iranian drones and missiles have hit our installations in Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and beyond. Adm. Daryl Caudle, the Navy’s top officer, said the service will not return to the Bahrain base “anytime soon,” according to The Epoch Times. A quarter century ago the fear was a hijacked airliner. Today a state adversary hits our bases with cheap drones week after week, and we shoot them down with interceptors we are running low on.

That last part matters more than it sounds. The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated on July 27 that our Patriot interceptor stockpile had fallen from about 2,330 before the war to between 759 and 827, and our THAAD inventory from 452 to between 234 and 278, according to CSIS figures reported by Al Jazeera and Military Times. Rebuilding to prewar levels will take three years or more, CSIS found. The Pentagon has not confirmed those numbers, and spokesman Sean Parnell says the military “has everything it needs.” Both claims deserve weight. What is not in dispute is that every interceptor fired over the Persian Gulf is one that cannot defend Guam, South Korea or Europe, and the factories cannot replace them quickly.

The third change is quieter. The 9/11 Commission’s core finding was that we failed to connect the dots, and the fix was to share more, at home and with friends. That habit is fraying. The United Kingdom and Canada reportedly stopped sharing intelligence on Caribbean drug boats after U.S. strikes on those vessels, and Gulf partners say Washington did not warn them before the Iran strikes began, according to an Atlantic Council analysis. Sweden is building a new foreign intelligence agency and Japan is centralizing its own, the same analysis notes, partly because allies are no longer sure what Washington will do with what they hand over. Meanwhile Russia is reportedly feeding Iran targeting data on our facilities, according to Time. Our adversaries are pooling information. Our friends are hedging.

So, safer? The airport is. The base is not. The dots are harder to connect than they were in 2004. And the people at those bases are our neighbors’ kids or our own husbands, wives, sons, daughters, brothers and sisters.

Anniversaries are for remembering. This one should also be for counting. Go beyond the headlines…

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