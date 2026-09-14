September 14, 2026

Insured or Not, the Bill for American Health Care Is Landing on All of Us

Sometime in the next eight weeks, we all can expect either a benefits email from HR, a notice from healthcare.gov, or a Medicare handbook, and the price inside will be bigger than last year’s. That is true whichever way we use to get covered, and it is the first time in a long while that all three ways of receiving health insurance coverage are getting more expensive at once.

Start with the way most of us receive coverage without thinking about it: the job. About 165 million people under 65 get insurance through an employer, according to KFF, and most of us treat it as a fixed feature of the paycheck. Not this year. Marsh, the benefits consulting firm formerly known as Mercer, surveyed more than 1,800 employers and found they expect the total cost of covering each worker to climb 8.2 percent in 2027, the steepest jump since 2003, according to the firm’s preliminary survey results. That figure already assumes companies will trim benefits. Fifty-nine percent of employers told Marsh they plan cost cutting changes next year, and roughly two thirds of large employers said they expect to raise the share of premiums workers pay. In plain terms, the deduction on the pay stub goes up, the deductible goes up, or both.

The new amounts are not insignificant. Aon estimated the typical worker is paying about $3,130 in premiums and $2,167 out of pocket this year, nearly $5,300 combined. The firm calls it the largest percentage increase in a decade. Layer another round on top and a family that has never looked at the marketplace is going to feel this in the same place marketplace shoppers already do.

The next way: buying our own coverage. Insurers on the ACA marketplaces have proposed a median premium increase of 15 percent for 2027, according to KFF’s analysis. What that means for us is, for example, a person age 40 in Indianapolis earning $65,000 paid $316 a month in 2025, $477 this year after the enhanced tax credits expired, and would pay $546 in 2027 if the filed rates stand. Fifty-one insurers asked for more than 25 percent.

The last way many Americans receive health care coverage is through Medicare. The 2026 Medicare Trustees Report projects the standard Part B premium rising from $202.90 to about $209.50 a month, a smaller jump than last year’s, and CMS has set the 2027 Part D base premium at $41.33, up from $38.99. Because Part B comes out of the Social Security check before it arrives, retirees will see part of the coming cost of living adjustment absorbed before it is spent.

Then there are the roughly 28 million of us with no healthcare coverage at all. CDC’s National Health Interview Survey put the uninsured rate at 8.3 percent in 2025, and that was before the subsidy expiration that KFF expects to cut marketplace enrollment by about 5 million this year, and before Medicaid changes the Congressional Budget Office estimates will leave 10 million more uninsured over a decade. Going without is not opting out of this story. Hospitals recover the cost of unpaid care by charging insurers more, and insurers pass it along to the rest of us. Marsh names uncompensated care and lagging public reimbursement among the drivers of that 8.2 percent. A smaller, sicker marketplace pool adds about four percentage points to premiums on its own, according to insurer filings. Every person priced out makes coverage costlier for everyone who stays.

The fair counterpoint is that some of the money buys real medicine. Marsh credits new cancer therapies and the new weight loss drugs, which alone account for about one percentage point of next year’s increase. But the same survey lists hospital consolidation and AI billing software that generates more and pricier claims, and those buy us nothing.

Medicare open enrollment starts October 15, marketplace enrollment November 1, and most workplaces fall somewhere in between. The one thing fully in our hands is refusing to accept the default renewal. Go beyond the headlines…

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