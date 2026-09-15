September 15, 2026

The Supreme Court Kept Mail Voting Intact for 2026. It Could be Another Story in 2028

Somewhere in North Carolina, a ballot that went into the mail on Sept. 4 is sitting on a kitchen table, and as of Monday night the rules for what happens to it are the same rules that applied when it left the county office. That sounds like a small thing. It took two federal judges, three trips to the Supreme Court and a brief signed by dozens of election officials, many of them Republicans, to keep it that way.

The court’s order refusing to let the Trump administration’s new Postal Service rule govern the midterms runs three sentences. The government is unlikely to win on the merits, the majority said, and the balance of harms does not favor emergency relief. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented. Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the majority but wrote separately to say the rule may well be legal. His objection was the calendar, not the policy.

What the rule would have done deserves plain description. According to the text as laid out in Alito’s dissent, every federal ballot envelope would need an election mail logo, a barcode unique to each voter and compatibility with automated sorting equipment, and states would have to upload each voter’s information to a new Postal Service portal before a ballot could go out. A mailing that failed any part of that would be sent back to the election office.

This is not a niche concern. Nearly a third of us voted by mail in each of the last two federal elections, according to Election Assistance Commission survey data. That includes service members overseas, whose ballots federal law requires states to send by Sept. 19, according to a brief filed by 38 current and former election officials from 10 states. It includes college students, retirees who winter elsewhere, and anyone whose job keeps them on the road.

Those officials, among them the secretaries of state of Georgia, Kentucky and Kansas and the lieutenant governor of Utah, took no position on whether the rule is legal. They simply explained why it could not be done now. The rule funds none of what it requires, they wrote, and more than a third of local election offices have no full time employee dedicated to elections. The Postal Service has 40 mail-piece design analysts nationwide serving roughly 8,000 election jurisdictions. Maricopa County, Arizona, expects to mail 2.6 million ballot packets on the first day of early voting, and at the Postal Service’s own estimate of under a minute per piece, verifying that single mailing would take roughly 4.9 years, according to the brief. The rule took effect Aug. 21, leaving 48 working days before Election Day, while its own text contemplates 90 days of advance notice.

The administration’s case is not frivolous. The Postal Service has broad statutory authority over the mail, Alito wrote, and 12 states told the lower court that compliance was practicable. He also argued that the plaintiff states and the courts caused much of the delay by suing before the rule existed. Trump has framed the effort as a defense against voting by noncitizens, though NPR reports that studies and audits show such voting is extremely uncommon and that government lawyers offered no evidence of mail voting fraud in this case.

So we should be clear about what Monday settled and what it did not. Our ballots this fall will move under familiar rules. But Kavanaugh’s concurrence is an open invitation for the rule to return before 2028, and the election officials themselves noted it could be implemented in an odd numbered year. Mail voting has a partisan tilt, with 37 percent of Democrats and 24 percent of Republicans using it in 2024, according to the MIT Election Data and Science Lab. The officials’ brief offered the line worth remembering: a ballot that never arrives disadvantages no party in particular. It just denies one of us who followed the law. Go beyond the headlines…

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