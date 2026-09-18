September 18, 2026

If Water Is Running Low, Why Are We Relaxing the Rules on What Is in It?

In San Juan, Puerto Rico this summer, people spent hours in line waiting for water trucks. Puerto Rico’s governor declared an emergency in late July after key reservoirs dropped too low to serve communities. By August, more than 500,000 people in seven of the island’s largest municipalities were going 48 hours or longer without running water, according to Yale Climate Connections. San Juan had its driest July on record, according to the federal drought office at NOAA.

Out West, the story is similar. Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, hit its lowest level on record on Aug. 6, according to Bureau of Reclamation data. The Colorado River that fills it supplies up to 40 million people across Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, according to the bureau. Under the Plains, the aquifer beneath Kansas and Texas farm country has dropped more than 200 feet in some spots, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.

So we have less water. That makes this an odd moment to get more relaxed about what is in it. Yet three times since May, Washington has chosen that direction.

Start with forever chemicals, known as PFAS. These are man-made chemicals, used in products like nonstick pans, that do not break down in nature or in our bodies. They are linked to some cancers, liver damage, higher cholesterol and weaker immune systems, as Food Safety Magazine summarized this week. At least 45 percent of our tap water contains one or more of them, according to a U.S. Geological Survey study that tested kitchen taps in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

In May, the EPA proposed erasing the legal limits on four of the six PFAS now regulated in drinking water and letting water systems ask for until 2031 to meet the other two, according to the agency’s own announcement. Then came a memo, made public this week, in which the EPA’s water office withdrew the advice that helped states require factories to test for these chemicals and limit them before wastewater reaches a river. The memo says the advice “caused confusion” and that the office will consider whether new advice is needed.

The third move came Sept. 4. The EPA and the Army floated an option that would keep federal protection only for streams and wetlands that hold water every day of the year. In dry country, plenty of streams run only part of the year, and lawyers writing for the legal blog Gravel2Gavel expect the sharpest effects in arid regions. Those are the places already running low. Wetlands matter because they work like sponges and filters, soaking up rain and trapping pollution before it travels downstream.

The EPA’s side deserves a fair hearing. Administrator Lee Zeldin says the goal is a lasting definition that follows a 2023 Supreme Court ruling and ends years of uncertainty. The agency notes that states, tribes and local governments can still protect whatever Washington lets go. And the two toughest PFAS limits stay at four parts per trillion.

The trouble is who gets handed the job? States rationing a shrinking river. A territory where infrastructure problems have made shortages worse, according to NASA’s Earth Observatory, and where residents have no vote for president and no voting member of Congress. Drought can cut water quality as well as supply, according to NOAA’s drought portal. When there is less water to go around, every gallon needs to be cleaner, not dirtier.

Public comment on the wetlands proposal closes Oct. 9. Reclamation’s September outlook, reported by Newsweek, shows Lake Mead sinking to about 1,007 feet by next July. We are about to learn whether we can loosen the rules on water at the very moment we have the least of it. Go beyond the headlines…

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