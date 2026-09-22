September 22, 2026

The Supreme Court Case That Could Quietly Reshape Our Voter Rolls

Our names, birth dates, home addresses and the last digits of our Social Security numbers are the dullest facts about us. For more than a year, the Justice Department has been trying to pull exactly those facts out of state voter files. Judges keep telling it no.

The latest no came from Vermont last Thursday. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Lanthier dismissed the department’s lawsuit and found the demand lacked any factual basis or lawful purpose. Bloomberg Government counted it as the department’s 24th consecutive loss in federal trial court. A federal appeals court ruled the same way against the department in Michigan in June, according to Votebeat.

So why keep pushing? A department official explained it in a Rhode Island courtroom in March. According to the Brennan Center, the acting chief of the Justice Department’s voting section said the plan was to run the collected voter data through the Department of Homeland Security’s SAVE database, a system originally built to check immigration status for government benefits.

That database is now in front of the Supreme Court. According to SCOTUSblog, the administration rebuilt SAVE to include records of people born in this country, to draw on Social Security numbers and to let states search voters in bulk. In June, U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan blocked the rebuilt system. She wrote that states were removing citizens from their rolls based on inaccurate information. A federal appeals court in Washington refused to lift her order on Sept. 4. Four days later, Solicitor General D. John Sauer asked the justices to step in. He argued that SAVE disqualifies no one and only tells states whether the government can confirm citizenship. The groups that sued filed their answer on Sept. 15. As of this writing, the court has not ruled.

None of this stays in a courtroom. A database error does not care about our politics or where our grandparents were born. Texas has handed over or agreed to hand over its full voter list, according to the Brennan Center. State officials flagged 2,724 registered Texans as potential noncitizens, then began checking whether those voters had already proven citizenship to the Department of Public Safety, according to Votebeat. In Denton County, ProPublica reported that SAVE flagged 84 voters. Twelve of them proved they were citizens, and most of the rest were removed after they did not answer a mailed notice. The county’s elections chief told ProPublica he believed most of those removed were eligible. In Missouri, 70 county clerks from both parties warned lawmakers that the system was flagging people they knew to be citizens, according to Popular Information.

A notice lost in the mail, a move across town, a name spelled one way on a birth certificate and another way on a license. That is often all it takes.

Privacy is the other cost. The Brennan Center warns that one federal collection of this personal data would be a prime target for hackers. At least 16 states, including Texas and Florida, have provided or pledged full lists that include driver’s license and Social Security numbers, according to the Brennan Center.

The administration says clean rolls protect honest voters, and accurate lists do matter. But CBS News reported that claims of widespread noncitizen voting have largely been debunked and that such cases are very rare. States already had tools to check eligibility one voter at a time. What is new is Washington assembling something close to a national list of us, which has never existed before.

Election Day is Nov. 3. The Supreme Court could decide any day whether that system goes live before we vote. The simplest protection takes five minutes: we can confirm that our registration is still active today and confirm it again in October. Go beyond the headlines…

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