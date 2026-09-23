September 23, 2026

Who Is Trump’s Voter Fraud Crackdown Really Meant to Scare?

The federal agents who usually chase smugglers, traffickers and people who sexually exploit children have a new assignment this fall — combing through voter rolls.

According to Axios, Homeland Security Investigations has shifted agent time away from its normal priorities to hunt for noncitizens who registered or voted. Immigration fraud staff at Citizenship and Immigration Services spent three weeks doing nothing but reviewing voter files, a person familiar with the work told the outlet. A Justice Department official called the effort a tier one priority for the White House and promised prosecutions will rise every week until Election Day.

So what has all that muscle produced? According to Homeland Security Investigations official Matthew Millhollin, about 1,600 open cases and 160 arrests. According to the Justice Department, 70 people have been charged with unlawful voting or registration offenses since January 2025.

The Associated Press counts more than 211 million active registered voters nationwide. That works out to roughly one arrest for every 1.3 million voters, and the Justice Department says many of those arrests end in related charges, like lying about citizenship, rather than charges for voting. In July, the Department of Homeland Security claimed more than 250,000 potential noncitizens were registered in just four states, according to Votebeat. In a recorded August call, federal officials later described their original Nevada figure as a ceiling.

None of this means the problem is zero. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill revealed in July that a motor vehicle software error registered about 6,600 noncitizens, and fewer than 400 of them cast ballots, according to the Associated Press. Illegal voting is a crime, and Justice Department officials argue that even one bad actor can undercut an election’s security. They have a point.

The accountability, though, runs in one direction. When Axios asked whether the officials or vendors behind registration errors would face consequences the way individual voters do, the Justice Department declined to say. The software that made the mistake gets replaced. The person who trusted the government form risks a felony and deportation.

The bigger danger lands on citizens, and Texas offers a preview. According to Votebeat, the state flagged 2,724 registered voters as possible noncitizens using a federal database. Texas later confirmed that at least 578 of them, more than one in five, were citizens all along. Most of those were flagged simply because their passport information had not yet reached the federal system. The state referred 117 cases for investigation, and seven people have been charged in Tarrant County, in a state with more than 18 million registered voters.

That kind of error rate becomes far more dangerous in a national dragnet running at full speed six weeks before an election. Naturalized citizens make up about one in 10 eligible voters, according to the Pew Research Center, nearly 24 million people. Many live in mixed status families or share names with relatives who are not citizens, the kind of overlap a match built on names, birthdays and addresses can easily confuse.

A lawful voter who hears that federal agents are hunting through voter rolls for arrests may decide staying home is safer. That is not deterrence against fraud. It is deterrence against voting. Mike Davis, who leads a legal group closely aligned with the president, told Axios the indictments are a major deterrent for this election. The question is who, exactly, is being deterred.

We should want clean voter rolls. We should also want investigators chasing traffickers and predators, and a government that fixes its own broken systems before blaming the people it failed. A federal whistleblower has already warned, according to the Associated Press, that this effort leans on unreliable data that could wrongly implicate citizens. That warning deserves our attention before November, not after. Go beyond the headlines…

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