September 24, 2026

From Press Passes to Punchlines, the Pattern Behind Trump’s War on the Media

On Monday, the president of the United States stood on the South Lawn to open a new helipad, and almost nobody could hear him. The television networks had refused to send a pool crew, so there was no shared microphone. Even Newsmax, trying to carry the event, had to tell its viewers the president was inaudible. It looked like a glitch. It was really a preview of what happens when a government starts deciding which journalists are present.

Overnight, a federal judge pushed back. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, whom Trump himself put on the bench, ordered the White House to immediately restore the press passes of CNN, MS NOW and Politico for 14 days, according to the Associated Press. Trump banned the three outlets last week over what he called fake news. Only later did his Justice Department cite national security, and Kelly found nothing in the record before the lawsuit to support it. Trump had already warned that other outlets would follow.

Hours earlier, another Trump case collapsed. An Iowa judge threw out his lawsuit against the Des Moines Register and pollster J. Ann Selzer, whose final poll before the 2024 election showed Kamala Harris ahead in a state Trump went on to win by 13 points, according to TheWrap. Trump called the poll fraud. Judge Scott Beattie called it political speech and warned that letting the suit continue could discourage others from reporting on public affairs, according to NBC News. The case was dismissed with prejudice, according to CNN, yet Trump plans to appeal, and his suits against the BBC, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal remain alive.

Losing in court is not the same as losing, though. In July 2025, Paramount paid Trump $16 million to settle his lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview while it needed federal approval for a merger. Stephen Colbert called it a bribe on air. Three days later CBS canceled his show, calling the move purely financial, and Trump said he loved it. That September, ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel off the air after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr publicly threatened the network.

The pressure has only grown. In January, the FCC told broadcasters that late night and daytime talk shows may no longer be exempt from equal time rules, according to Deadline. This month Kimmel moved his interview with Texas Senate candidate James Talarico from ABC to YouTube, where it passed 8 million views. Carr calls it a hoax, and the White House denies any threat. Meanwhile, the FCC ordered all eight stations ABC owns, including KTRK in Houston, to file license renewals years early, according to PBS. ABC is suing and calls it retaliation. The FCC says the review concerns Disney’s diversity practices.

Why should press passes and talk show bookings matter to us? Each of these moves shapes what reaches our screens before we vote. When a network pushes a Senate candidate’s interview online, the people most likely to miss it are those of us who still rely on broadcast television. And when the White House launches its own round-the-clock YouTube stream, Trump TV, right after banning reporters, we are being offered a replacement for independent reporting, not an addition to it.

The president’s supporters argue that White House access is a privilege and that the media has treated him unfairly for years. But the First Amendment was written for exactly the moment when a powerful official dislikes the coverage, and so far the courts keep saying so.

A judge can restore a press pass. No judge can restore the interview that never aired, the poll that goes unpublished or the joke a network decided was too risky to tell. Go beyond the headlines…

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