September 25, 2026

Paying $4.49 for Gas and Footing the Bill for Trump’s Ads

Every one of us helped buy a commercial this week, whether we wanted to or not.

It aired Wednesday night during Jesse Watters’ prime time show on Fox News. For 30 seconds, photos of Donald Trump flashed across the screen. Bold red text boasted of the largest tax cuts in history. Trump’s voice promised America will never be a communist country. Then, in small type at the bottom, came the part that matters most. Paid for by the U.S. Government.

That means paid for by us.

The first spot cost about $14,000, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact as reported by the Associated Press. It was only the opening act. By Thursday, a second ad celebrating the capture of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro was running on national networks, and CBS News reported multiple versions exist. Nobody outside the administration has said what the full campaign costs, which agency is footing the bill, or how long it will run.

The White House insists these are public service announcements, calling them educational and unapologetically patriotic. An official said the ads are not political because the president is not on the ballot and the spots never tell anyone how to vote.

The administration has a point worth weighing. During the Biden years, every living president except Trump appeared in a government spot encouraging COVID vaccination. Columbia law professor Richard Briffault told CBS News the ad likely does not break election law because it never endorses a candidate.

But election law was never the real test. Congress has written a ban on using federal money for publicity or propaganda into its annual spending bills since the 1950s, including the funding bill Trump signed in February. The Government Accountability Office has said that ban covers messages that are purely partisan and designed to help a party or candidate. Briffault himself agreed that the propaganda question is a serious one.

And the timing tells us plenty. We are weeks from a midterm election that Trump has repeatedly told supporters to treat as if his own name were on it. The ad’s slogans track the campaign messaging from the Republican convention in Dallas earlier this month. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, argued on X that the ad may amount to felony theft of government property and that staff who made it violated the Hatch Act. Criticism came from the right, too. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis called the ad inappropriate, compared it to the tactics of Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, and noted that Trump’s side has plenty of its own money for ads like this.

Even the soundtrack was taken without asking. The singer JMSN, whose song “Love Me” plays under the images, wrote on X that he never authorized its use for any political campaign and says he is looking at lawyers. A government ad that never cleared its own soundtrack invites fair questions about what other rules got skipped.

The Department of Homeland Security spent more than $200 million last year on ads promoting then Secretary Kristi Noem and Trump’s immigration policies, according to The Washington Post. Each campaign stretched the line a little further.

According to the Congressional Research Service, as ABC News reported, no single agency oversees how departments spend their advertising budgets. The rule exists, but nobody is clearly assigned to enforce it. Whatever this White House gets away with becomes the starting point for the next one, whichever party holds it.

We are paying $4.49 for a gallon of regular gas today, according to AAA, up from $3.16 a year ago. The least we should expect is that it is not being spent to sell us on the people who are supposed to be working for us. Go beyond the headlines…

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