September 28, 2026

He did it again!

Last week we wrote in this space about a 30-second commercial that flashed photos of Donald Trump across Fox News screens and ended with five small words: Paid for by the U.S. Government. At the time, the ad tracking firm AdImpact put the price at about $14,000, according to ABC News. We called it the opening act. The sequel arrived during Sunday football.

This time the president appears in stark black and white, striding down a hallway to suspenseful music and vowing a final battle to cast out communists, Marxists and fascists, throw off the political class and rout the fake news media. The spot aired during Fox broadcasts of the Commanders and Seahawks game and the Panthers and Browns game, according to CNN. CNN reports it is the third government funded Trump ad AdImpact has caught in a matter of days.

The meter is running fast. That first ad has now cost nearly $920,000, and the final battle spot more than $362,000, according to AdImpact figures reported by CNBC. Spectrum News noted the real total could be significantly higher depending on how networks classified the buys. And according to CNBC, nobody has identified which agency is paying.

Those two figures alone mean we have spent more than $1.2 million in less than a week. That is enough to cover the maximum monthly SNAP benefit for a family of four, which rises to $1,023 on Oct. 1 according to federal figures reported by Patch, for more than 1,100 families.

The White House defense has not budged. A spokesperson calls the spots educational, patriotic public service announcements meant to remind us to love our country. An official told Axios they are not political because Trump is not on the Nov. 3 ballot and the ads contain no call to action.

That argument gets thinner with every airing. The new ad is nearly identical to a campaign video Trump shared on Truth Social in 2024, according to The Independent. A campaign message does not become a public service because the government picks up the tab. It becomes a campaign message we paid for.

Congress saw this coming a long time ago. Section 718 of the spending law Trump signed in February bars federal money from being used for publicity or propaganda that Congress never authorized. Top Democratic appropriators, including Sen. Patty Murray and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, told White House chief of staff Susie Wiles in a letter that the first ad violates that provision, and they demanded a full accounting of the money. Sen. Maggie Hassan sent her own letter. Even Republican Sen. Thom Tillis called the first ad inappropriate last week.

The irony is hard to miss. This same White House has made rooting out waste and fraud a centerpiece of its midterm pitch. Vice President JD Vance boasts of finding $250 billion in fraud, a figure a New York Times analysis found overstated and partly built on cases that predate Trump’s second term. An administration that promises to guard every federal dollar should be able to tell us who approved these checks.

The bigger stakes reach well past this election. If a sitting president can buy prime time with public money weeks before voters decide who controls Congress, every future president of either party inherits that same megaphone. A ban that nobody enforces stops being a law and becomes a suggestion. Allies and rivals abroad are watching how we handle it, too.

We do not have to agree about Trump to agree about this. It is our money. We have every right to know who is spending it, how much and why, before the next kickoff. Go beyond the headlines…

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