September 29, 2026

After Austin Shooting, DHS Launches Nationwide Sanctuary City Surge

Wilber Rafael Garcés Pérez was doing what millions of us do to stretch a paycheck: delivering food. On Sunday, September 20, he was working a DoorDash order in North Austin when an ICE vehicle rammed his car, according to Austin City Council member Mike Siegel as reported by CBS News. Garcés Pérez says he was looking for a safe place to pull over. The Department of Homeland Security says he tried to evade arrest. Either way, an ICE officer shot the 28 year old in the back, according to Texas Public Radio. Within hours, he was discharged from the hospital into ICE custody with the bullet still lodged in his back, according to NewsNation.

His attorney told the Austin American Statesman he has no criminal history. Federal sources told CBS News he had a deportation order. He goes before a federal judge in San Antonio on Wednesday.

Six days after that shooting, as protests spread, the administration made its move. It did not answer with a pause. It answered with a surge.

On Saturday, DHS announced a “nationwide public safety surge” into sanctuary jurisdictions, naming California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. The same day, The Daily Wire, a conservative outlet, reported that ICE officers had been told to stop arresting people with no criminal record. DHS called that false and declared that “no one is off the table.” A CBS News reporter cited ICE sources saying such guidance did go out briefly, then was quickly rolled back.

So for a moment, even inside this administration, someone apparently saw a line worth drawing. Then the line disappeared.

The White House keeps promising to target the worst of the worst. The government’s own numbers point somewhere else. As of July 11, 46,436 of the 65,765 people in ICE detention, or 70.6 percent, had no criminal conviction, according to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. Many who were convicted committed only minor offenses such as traffic violations, the clearinghouse found. Meanwhile, ICE arrested a record of nearly 51,000 people in August, according to the Associated Press.

The human cost is climbing too. Federal immigration agents have shot at least 20 people since President Trump returned to office, seven of them fatally, according to NewsNation reporting that drew on the AP and Reuters. Citizenship offers no guarantee of safety. Last week in Evanston, Illinois, agents hunting a fugitive grabbed the wrong man, a U.S. citizen left bloodied on the roadside, according to police as reported by the AP.

DHS argues its officers are under siege, saying assaults against ICE personnel have jumped more than 1,600 percent compared with the first year and a half of the Biden administration. Officer safety matters, and nobody should excuse violence against anyone doing a job. Yet a surge built on the promise of catching dangerous criminals, while most detainees have no conviction at all, invites exactly the kind of chaotic street encounters that put everyone at risk.

The people swept up in these operations cook our meals, frame our houses, care for our parents and bring dinner to our doors. When a delivery run can end with a bullet, the fear does not stay inside immigrant households. It spreads to employers, customers, neighbors and citizens who happen to resemble someone on a list.

Texas is not on the sanctuary list, yet Austin is where this shooting happened, and Texas holds more ICE detainees than any other state, according to the clearinghouse. No map keeps any of us outside the blast radius.

Election Day is five weeks away. Every candidate who asks for our vote should answer one simple question. Who exactly is ICE after? Go beyond the headlines…

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