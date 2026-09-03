September 3, 2026

The IRS Cuts Were Supposed to Save Money. They Lost It, and The Wealthy Just Got a Free Pass

Somebody at the Treasury Department finally did the math on last year’s IRS layoffs, and the answer came back upside down. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration reported last week that revenue from tax audits fell 35 percent in fiscal year 2025, dropping from $10 billion to $6.5 billion, according to the report. Over the same stretch, the IRS shed 27 percent of its examination and collection staff, according to the same watchdog. The cuts were sold as a way to save money. The government’s own auditor now says they cost it.

The bigger picture gets tangled fast, so it is worth untangling. Total federal tax revenue hit a record $5.3 trillion in fiscal 2025, according to the Inspector General, and overall enforcement collections held up better than the audit figure alone suggests, because automated collection notices paused during the pandemic came roaring back. But those notices chase taxes people already admitted they owe. Audits are how the IRS finds income that was never reported at all, and underreporting accounts for $539 billion of a $696 billion annual tax gap, according to IRS projections cited in the report. That is the part of the problem that just lost a quarter of its workforce.

Where the cuts landed matters as much as how deep they went. Audits of taxpayers earning more than $400,000 dropped 27 percent from 2024 to 2025, according to the Inspector General. New audits of partnerships, the structures wealthy investors and large firms use to route income, fell 76 percent between 2023 and 2025. The unit that examines the wealthiest households had 27 percent fewer employees in January than before the layoffs, according to the report. Natasha Sarin, a former Treasury tax counselor now at Yale Law School, told NPR that roughly a third of the tax gap traces to the top 1 percent of earners. When the auditors assigned to those cases leave, the people they were watching notice.

This is where it stops being an accounting story and becomes ours. Every dollar that goes uncollected from someone who hid income is covered some other way: by the rest of us, who have taxes withheld from every paycheck and could not hide a dime if we tried, or by borrowing. The national debt crossed $40 trillion this summer, according to the Treasury Department. Hollowing out the one office whose job is collecting what is already legally owed, while the country borrows to fill the hole, is a strange way to run a household budget, let alone a federal one.

The IRS is not taking this lying down. Chief Executive Frank Bisignano told lawmakers this year the agency is using technology to aim audits more precisely, according to NPR, and the Inspector General notes that collections per employee rose in some units as staff fell. Some of that is real efficiency. Some of it is fewer people working a backlog built when staffing was higher, and because audits started in one year often take years to close, the watchdog warns the full effects will show up later, not sooner.

Later is coming fast. The supplemental enforcement money Congress approved in 2022 was fully spent by Dec. 31, according to the Inspector General, and enforcement spending this fiscal year is projected to run 29 percent below last year. Staffing kept falling through January. The administration wants further cuts in 2027.

We can argue all day about how big the IRS should be. What we should not accept is a policy sold as saving money that is now documented, by the government’s own auditor, as losing it. Congress is back in session this month. Before it approves another round of cuts, it should demand one number: how much did the last round cost us? Go beyond the headlines…

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