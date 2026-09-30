September 30, 2026

Medicaid Ends Oct. 1 for Thousands of Refugees and Asylees Living Here Legally

An Afghan man was seriously injured while helping the United States military. He came here legally, and he has relied on Medicaid for his health care. On Thursday, that coverage is scheduled to end, and he did nothing to lose it.

His story, reported by WHYY in Philadelphia, is one of thousands this week. Starting Oct. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that President Trump signed last summer limits federally funded Medicaid and CHIP to green card holders, Cuban and Haitian entrants, and migrants from three Pacific island nations, plus lawfully residing children and pregnant women in states that choose to cover them, according to KFF. Refugees still waiting on green cards, people granted asylum, trafficking victims and certain abuse survivors are out. Most of these groups have qualified since 1996.

None of them are undocumented. Undocumented immigrants were already barred from Medicaid. The White House sold the law as a way to protect Medicaid for Americans by removing people it called illegal immigrants. The people losing coverage Thursday are here with the government’s permission. New Jersey’s human services commissioner, Stephen Cha, told the New Jersey Monitor the list includes spouses and children of lawfully residing veterans.

How many people are we talking about? No one seems entirely sure. New Jersey officials estimate as many as 25,000, according to the New Jersey Monitor. Pennsylvania expects about 8,000, according to WHYY. Michigan’s health department puts its number at just over 5,000, according to Michigan Public. Ohio’s Medicaid agency told Signal Cleveland that 3,500 will lose coverage outright, while four of its largest counties estimate 14,500 to 18,000. When a state can’t count the people it’s dropping, mistakes are coming.

Nationally, the Congressional Budget Office projects this Medicaid change alone will leave 100,000 more people uninsured and cut federal spending by $6.2 billion by 2034, according to KFF. Across every health program the law touches, CBO expects about 1.4 million lawfully present immigrants to become uninsured.

So why should the rest of us care? Dr. John Ayanian of the University of Michigan told Michigan Public that people who lose coverage often let diabetes, asthma or high blood pressure go untreated until they land in the emergency room. Hospitals must provide lifesaving care whether patients can pay or not. On the very same day, Washington cuts its share of Emergency Medicaid, the program that reimburses hospitals for that care. In Michigan, the federal share drops from 90 percent to 65.7 percent, costing the state $5.5 million next year, according to the state health department. That bill doesn’t disappear. It moves onto state budgets, which means it moves onto us. And with the worst measles resurgence in decades underway, according to NPR, keeping people connected to doctors protects everyone.

Thursday is only the beginning. Work requirements arrive in January, and Michigan alone estimates 200,000 residents could lose coverage under next year’s changes, according to Michigan Public. Subsidized marketplace plans close to refugees and asylees on Jan. 1, 2027, according to KFF. KFF also warns that people who remain eligible may be dropped anyway because of confusing notices and a federal verification database that may not show a recently approved green card.

There is still a lifeline. Anyone who answers the state’s letter and declares an eligible status that the database can’t confirm gets a 90-day window with coverage continuing, and states must give advance notice and the right to a fair hearing before cutting anyone off, according to KFF. Legal aid groups say an appeal keeps coverage in place while the case is reviewed.

We invited these families to seek refuge here. We checked their stories and said yes. Stripping their health care now doesn’t make us safer or healthier. It just makes the next emergency more expensive for all of us. Go beyond the headlines…

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