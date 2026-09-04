September 4, 2026

Don’t Drive a Diesel? We’re Still Paying for It

Most of us will never pump a single gallon of diesel in our lives. Yet, every one of us is about to pay for it anyway.

Diesel hit a record national average of $5.85 a gallon this week, according to AAA, topping the old mark of $5.81 set in June 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. A year ago, AAA had it at $3.70. On the eve of the war with Iran in late February, NPR reports, it was $3.76. So in roughly six months the fuel that runs the country’s freight system has climbed by more than $2 a gallon, and it is still climbing.

That matters to all of us because diesel is not really a consumer fuel. It is the fuel underneath the consumer economy. Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy describes it as the “three t’s”: trains, tractors and trucks. The lettuce in the produce aisle rode a diesel truck. The combine that will harvest this fall’s corn runs on diesel, along with about 75 percent of all farm equipment, according to the Engine Technology Forum. The freight train that hauled the appliance we ordered ran on it too. When those costs rise, the extra does not get absorbed by a trucking company out of kindness. It lands on the shelf price.

We are already seeing the first place it lands: the school bus stop. Roughly 90 percent of the nation’s 480,000 school buses burn diesel, according to figures from the Engine Technology Forum and the school bus industry. A May survey by groups representing superintendents and school business officials found more than half of districts already over budget on fuel, with 40 percent consolidating routes and about 20 percent cutting nonrequired trips like field trips. In Yakima, Washington, the district’s finance chief reported the diesel spike could cost $130,000 more this year, which he called the equivalent of one teacher. Boise’s transportation costs are up about $600,000. A longer bus ride for a first-grader and a canceled field trip are what a diesel record looks like from the sidewalk.

The next place it lands is the thermostat. Heating oil is almost chemically identical to diesel, according to the Energy Information Administration, and the two tend to rise together. About 4 million homes, concentrated in the Northeast, heat with oil, and they will be filling tanks this fall at prices set by the same war that set the trucking rate.

None of this hits us equally. Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York looked at how households handled the March energy shock and found what they call a K shape. Households earning under $40,000 cut their actual gasoline use by 7 percent, likely by driving less or carpooling, while households above $125,000 cut theirs by just 1 percent. Wealthier families paid more and kept driving. Poorer families paid more and drove less, and now they will pay more again for groceries, without any way to carpool a grocery bill.

The causes are mostly beyond our borders: Iranian disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, Ukrainian strikes that knocked Russian refineries offline, Asian refiners hoarding diesel. But one is homegrown. U.S. refiners, chasing higher jet fuel prices, shifted production toward jet fuel and away from diesel, tightening supply here. Meanwhile oil companies reported sky-high wartime profits this summer.

Inflation was running 3.4 percent over the past year in the latest Consumer Price Index, and this record is not in that number yet. Harvest season and heating season are both ahead. When we ask this fall why the grocery bill went up again, the answer is sitting in the tank of a truck we will never drive. Go beyond the headlines…

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