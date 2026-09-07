September 7, 2026

Hidden Tribunals and Record Arrests Are the Same Story

A woman in Maryland nearly lost her chance to stay in this country because a letter never came. Her immigration hearing had been set for October in Hyattsville. Then, with no mailed notice, it was moved up to Sept. 2 and relocated to a federal building in Falls Church, Va., a site that has never functioned as a regular immigration courtroom. She found out because she happened to call a lawyer the day before, according to NPR, which broke the story. The judge appeared on a monitor from his actual courtroom back in Hyattsville. Others who never got word were ordered deported for failing to show up.

Attorneys are calling these “hidden tribunals,” and they are not a glitch. NPR found that cases from courts in Maryland and Virginia have been quietly rerouted to two buildings, one in Washington and one in Falls Church, neither of which is set up as an in person immigration court. The D.C. site, where hearings begin as soon as Sept. 9, is listed as occupied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, per a source who spoke to NPR. Notices arrived days before the new dates, or not at all, and appeared to target people without lawyers. Justice Department rules call for at least 10 days’ notice, according to Kel White of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, who attended one hearing and called it the strangest thing she has seen in more than 15 years of practice.

Why should this matter to those of us who will never set foot in an immigration court? Because the system is being tuned to produce one outcome: a deportation order issued to an empty chair. Miss a hearing, even one you were never told about, and a judge can issue an in absentia removal order on the spot. Since the government began holding “mega master” hearings with more than 100 people on a single docket, those orders have hit a record high, according to the legal tech platform bklg. In Baltimore, the in absentia rate for immigrants without lawyers rose from 54 percent in January to 73 percent in June, per the data group Mobile Pathways.

Now the second half of the story. Homeland Security announced Sept. 2 that ICE arrested 50,925 people in August, a record, after 50,208 in July, according to the department’s own release. But who is being arrested has shifted. In the latest data obtained by the Deportation Data Project at UC Berkeley and UCLA, 55 percent of those arrested had no contact with law enforcement at all, and another 24 percent faced charges but were never convicted, according to The Hill. Border czar Tom Homan said as much on Fox in July: roughly half are noncriminals, and everybody is on the table. Yet the department’s official X account still insists 70 percent of arrestees have criminal records, a figure Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council told The Hill has not been true since May 2025.

Put the two together and a pattern snaps into focus. The easiest people to arrest are the ones who already told the government where they live: asylum applicants, people waiting on visa paperwork, people showing up for required check ins. The easiest way to make them deportable is a removal order they never got the chance to contest. Court chaos and record arrests are not separate stories. One feeds the other.

Some of the sharpest discomfort is coming from Republicans. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida told The Hill the administration should stop confusing the gardener with the gangster, and warned that the workers being swept up in construction, hospitality, agriculture and health care are ones our economy needs. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart called parts of the enforcement an overreach, “to say the least.”

We should want a system that removes people who pose a real danger. What we are getting is a numbers machine, and machines built to hit quotas do not pause to ask whether the letter arrived. Some 3.5 million cases sit in the immigration court backlog, per Justice Department figures. Those are people who followed the rules and are still waiting. If due process can be quietly moved to a FEMA building with two weeks’ notice for them, we ought to ask how sturdy it is for anyone. Go beyond the headlines…

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