September 8, 2026

Canada Just Hit Back, and We’re the Ones Who Pay

Did you know that a truckload of American washing machines that reached the Canadian border at 12:01 this morning was suddenly carrying a 25 percent tax it didn’t have five minutes earlier? That is how quietly trade wars arrive. Just a new line on a customs form and a bill that eventually finds its way to us.

Canada’s counter tariffs took effect Tuesday on $27.6 billion Canadian, roughly $20 billion U.S., worth of American goods, according to Canada’s Department of Finance. The rates run 15, 25 or 50 percent, matching the 50 percent tariffs Trump placed on Canadian goods Aug. 22, and they cover steel, aluminum, cheese, appliances, farm equipment, paper, clothing, cosmetics and smartphones, according to the Associated Press. Ottawa also doubled its existing tariff on American steel and aluminum from 25 to 50 percent, according to the Department of Finance.

The easy read is that this is Canada’s problem. Their shelf prices rise, not ours. That read is wrong, and the reasons run straight through our grocery bills and our next car payment.

Start on the farm. Canada bought $28 billion in American agricultural goods last year, second only to Mexico, according to USDA figures cited by Harvest Public Media. Dairy sits at the center of both tariff lists, from finished cheese down to whey. A Wisconsin dairy cooperative told Harvest that if Canadian sales slow, milk backs up in the domestic supply chain and that glut drives farm prices down at a moment when dairy is already in a long slump. Cheap milk at the farm gate sounds like a win for shoppers. It rarely lasts, and it thins the ranks of the producers we depend on when the cycle turns.

Then there is the equipment. Steel and aluminum cross the border several times before they become a combine or an egg washer. An economist at the University of Oklahoma told Harvest Public Media that a tariff can hit the same component more than once, so a Canadian tariff ends up raising the machinery cost for American farmers. The administration trimmed U.S. tariffs on farm equipment in June, according to Harvest, but industry experts doubt the cut offsets this new round.

Fertilizer is the sleeper. About 85 percent of the potash American farmers use comes from Canada, according to The Fertilizer Institute. Ontario’s premier has floated taxing potash exports as leverage, according to the Canadian Press. Ottawa has so far ruled that out, according to the AP. If that changes, spring planting costs spike for corn, soybeans and wheat, and that lands in feed, meat and cereal prices months later.

Cars are the big one on the horizon. The president has threatened 50 percent tariffs on Canadian vehicles, parts and steel next year if Canada does not fall in line, according to the AP. Parts cross the border repeatedly during assembly, so a tariff that size raises sticker prices in Detroit as surely as in Ontario.

There is a counterargument worth hearing. RBC Economics says the Canadian measures are unlikely to dent U.S. growth overall, according to the AP, and the U.S. Dairy Export Council has thanked the administration for pressuring Canada over market access it says Ottawa promised under the USMCA and never delivered. Canada’s dairy quota system has frustrated American exporters for years. If this pressure finally cracks it open, some farmers will call the pain worth it.

But consider what we have already lost. U.S. spirits exports to Canada fell more than 70 percent after provinces pulled American liquor from shelves, according to the Distilled Spirits Council, and we exported $333.6 billion to Canada last year, according to the AP. That is a customer walking out the door. The exports we lose are invisible to most of us. The price of the refrigerator is not.

Trade wars are advertised as fights between governments. The invoice always comes to a kitchen table. Go beyond the headlines…

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