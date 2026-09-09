September 9, 2026

Why Should We Care About the Yen? Ask Your Mortgage Lender

Tuesday evening, on a stage at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, the man in charge of the United States Treasury told a room of investors that he is now “the house,” and that anyone who wants to bet against him on the Japanese yen is welcome to try. He said his edge is “asymmetric information,” according to Bloomberg, which first reported the remarks. Scott Bessent made his fortune as a hedge fund trader. He is now placing a very large bet with our money, and he wants the world to know he expects to win.

Most of us will never trade a yen in our lives. So why should we care what the value of Japan’s currency does this fall? Because it impacts us where we feel the hurt the most — in our wallets.

Start with what actually happened. On July 31, the United States and Japan bought yen together for the first time in roughly 30 years, according to Reuters, after Japan’s currency had fallen to a 40-year-low. Japan’s Finance Ministry says it spent a record 15.4 trillion yen, about $98 billion, through Aug. 26. The U.S. Treasury joined in with a purchase the Financial Times estimated at around $26 billion, funded by selling euros out of the government’s reserves.

Japan is one of the biggest lenders to the U.S. government. To raise the cash for its yen buying, Tokyo appears to have sold off a chunk of the IOUs it holds from Washington. Finance Ministry data show Japan’s holdings of foreign securities dropped $87.8 billion in August, according to Bloomberg, roughly the size of the intervention. So what?

When a major lender dumps American debt, the government has to offer higher interest to attract the next buyer. That interest rate is the one banks use to price the loan on our houses, our cars and credit card balances.

We are already living with the result. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage climbed to 6.71 percent last week, its highest level in 13 months, according to Freddie Mac. Since the Iran war began, the government’s key borrowing rate has jumped. Not all of that is Japan. Oil prices and a national debt above $40 trillion are doing plenty of the work. But a policy that pushes our biggest creditor to sell our debt is pushing in exactly the wrong direction for anyone hoping to buy a home or refinance a car.

Bessent knows this. Starting today, Treasury is doubling the size of its program to buy back its own long term debt, according to a Treasury press release, an attempt to hold those rates down. So we have one hand selling foreign currency reserves to prop up the yen while the other hand scrambles to clean up the side effects. That is a lot of improvisation for a department whose main job is to be boring.

Then there is the price tag. A stronger yen means every car, part and gadget made in Japan costs more in dollars. Toyota told investors in August that its operating profit falls by about $326 million for every one yen the currency strengthens. Companies that lose money on currency swings do not absorb it forever. They raise prices. With a 15 percent tariff already sitting on Japanese vehicles, according to Autoblog, the Subaru Outback, the Lexus in the driveway and the replacement part for a Honda repair are all lined up to get more expensive.

To be fair, there is a real case for what Bessent is doing. A collapsing yen was hurting an ally, driving up energy costs for ordinary Japanese families, and threatening the kind of global market panic we saw in August 2024. Coordinated intervention is legal, and Treasury sold reserves rather than borrowing new money. Stability has value.

But a public servant should not talk like a casino owner. When the Treasury Secretary boasts of inside knowledge and dares the world to bet against him, he is telling us the government is now a player at the table rather than the referee. If the bet goes bad, hedge funds lose a trade. We lose on the next mortgage rate sheet. Go beyond the headlines…

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