May 13, 2025

Anecdotal stories on how people of other countries react to traveling Americans are on the rise. They’re not good. From outright rudeness to lengthy lectures on how anyone could vote for the current president, Americans, who breach the safe comfort of our borders, are quickly learning just how repulsive the rest of the world views us (double entendre intended). What used to be mild curiosity or benign teasing about American habits has shifted into open disdain — even hostility. Nowhere is this more evident than in the latest global polling. According to the 2025 Democracy Perception Index, the United States has suffered a dramatic collapse in global popularity since Donald Trump’s return to the presidency.

Across 100 countries and over 110,000 respondents, a clear picture emerges: the world’s patience with U.S. leadership is wearing thin. In the European Union — once America’s closest ally — negative perceptions have soared. Trump’s own inflammatory comments about the EU being “horrible” and “formed to screw the United States” haven’t helped. Former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen said he wasn’t surprised by the nosedive, noting how Trump’s rhetoric and unilateral decisions have alienated partners and undermined long-standing alliances.

But it’s not just Europe. Latin American travelers report that their U.S. passports now come with social baggage in Argentina, Chile, and Mexico — countries where Trump’s policies on migration, trade, and diplomacy have bred resentment. In Africa and Southeast Asia, where American influence was once a soft power asset, Chinese infrastructure projects and diplomatic ties are quickly filling the void. In fact, for the first time ever, China has overtaken the U.S. in global favorability, registering mostly positive views in nearly every region except Europe.

This decline isn’t just theoretical. It’s playing out in real-time. In global forums, the U.S. is increasingly isolated. In tourism hotspots from Lisbon to Bali, travelers from the States are being met with eye rolls, cold shoulders, and even pointed political interrogations. American college students abroad describe being shunned in group housing. Business leaders in Germany and South Korea are sidestepping U.S. firms in favor of more stable, predictable partners.

Even Trump’s personal global standing has plummeted. Among a wide range of public figures polled — from Bill Gates to Kim Kardashian — Trump scored dead last, falling behind Putin and Xi Jinping. That’s no small feat in a fractured world where authoritarianism is on the rise. But many see his bombastic leadership style, culture-war agenda, and disdain for diplomacy as more destabilizing than strategic.

What does all this mean for Americans at home?

It means the myth of “American exceptionalism” is colliding with an uncomfortable reality. The U.S. is no longer automatically viewed as the moral compass or democratic beacon it once was. Instead, we’re becoming — in the eyes of many — the punchline to a global joke, or worse, the bully on the block.

And the consequences are real: decreased influence on international policy, weakened trade partnerships, lost cultural cachet, and reduced global cooperation on crises like climate change or pandemics.

The call to action? It starts with awareness. As citizens, we must push for leadership that understands global dynamics and respects international partnerships. And as travelers, professionals, and digital participants in the world, we need to be better listeners, more curious about how others see us, and more responsible in how we represent our country abroad.

Respect, once lost, is hard to regain. But regaining it begins with humility, honesty — and showing the world that “American” can still mean something worth admiring. Go beyond the headlines…

Rising food prices in US getting in way of healthy eating, survey of Americans finds

US popularity collapses worldwide in wake of Trump’s return

Episcopal Church refuses to resettle white Afrikaners, citing moral opposition

Who benefits from tax legislation so far

What’s a Healthy Amount of Sleep? The Answer May Surprise You

Was it a stone tool or just a rock? An archaeologist explains how scientists can tell the difference

New Study Reveals an Easier Alternative to Intermittent Fasting

Polish museum launches app for youth to record untold WWII stories

Scientists in Mexico develop tortilla for people with no fridge

‘Now I steal people’s attention’: how a Brazilian newspaper has turned a city’s rough sleepers into journalists