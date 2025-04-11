April 11, 2025

With Inflation and tariffs playing havoc with our wallets, it’s easy to feel we have less money. In turn, we feel we’re LESS better off than before, whenever that is. It was that sentiment that drove the unthinkable victory in the 2024 election of the current president. Yet, a major psychology study reveals something we rarely talk about: it’s not always how much money we make that determines our happiness, but how we feel about our money that matters most — at least right now. Researchers tracked over 7,600 people in the U.S. and South Korea and found that those who felt satisfied with their finances — regardless of income — reported being healthier, more content, and generally in a better mental place. It’s a little validating, right? Especially in an era where we constantly compare paychecks or feel like we’re falling behind because of inflation, layoffs, or another round of tariffs.

But here’s where it gets interesting: over time, income did make a bigger difference. People who earned more saw more consistent improvements — or fewer declines — in well-being down the road. So what do we do with this? It’s not about pretending money doesn’t matter. It clearly does. But in the short term, what we think about our financial situation — whether we feel like we’re barely scraping by or just managing to hold on — can shape how we sleep, relate to others, or even handle health issues.

If you’re feeling that “less better off” squeeze, you’re not imagining it — and you’re not alone. But you might consider a few mindset shifts that could help today, even if your paycheck doesn’t change tomorrow. First, track your spending — not to shame yourself, but to get clarity (which can reduce stress). Second, set one small financial goal you can control—like trimming one expense or boosting savings just a bit. And third, talk about money. Seriously. With a friend, a partner, or in a budgeting group. Shame thrives in silence, and one of the best ways to build satisfaction is to realize you’re not navigating all this alone.

Financial contentment isn’t just about being rich — it’s about feeling stable, supported, and secure. Go beyond the headlines…

Percentage of ‘thriving’ Americans mired at 5-year low: Gallup

Xi wants EU-China tag team to resist Trump’s trade onslaught

What Republican Budget That Passed House Means for Medicare, SNAP

Amid Trump Tariff Uncertainty, Should Consumers Stock Up Now on What May Soon Become More Expensive?

Money and happiness: Major psychology study reveals surprising differences between income and financial satisfaction

Scientists Discover Unexpected Link Between Diet And Lung Cancer Risk

Here’s the Secret to Making the Perfect Cup of Pour-Over Coffee, According to Physicists

People (magazine) debuts new TikTok-like app

Mexico scrambles to boost US water deliveries ahead of next year’s USMCA treaty review

AP PHOTOS: Once a migratory highway, the Darien Gap has been left empty under Trump crackdown